The millionaire purchase of Jean-Claude Van Damme that shakes the entire United States

Jean-Claude Van Damme has a variety of cars at his disposal building the fleet of his dreams, but an incredible model would be his millionaire purchase, belonging to the most popular automotive brands among celebrities. We show you…

August 12, 2022 10:11 p.m.

Jean-Claude Van Damme is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, with incredible experience from countless blockbuster movies in which he became famous, such as “Bloody contact”, “Universal Soldier”, “Double impact”, “Sudden death” among many others.

With a Approximate net worth of 270 million dollarsthe martial arts star continues to accumulate fortune and over the years, his presence further consolidates in the action genre of the different film productions achieving resounding success, characteristic of a personality of such caliber on a par with Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

It should be added that thanks to the income obtained from each masterful performance, figures that cover thousands of dollars per share, represents a considerable amount to increase your fleet of vehicles and make new purchases that will add to the splendid garage full of trucks, classics, sports and luxurious to travel like never shining in Ferrari, Bentley, Mercedes Benz among others.

Nevertheless, there is a millionaire purchase of the most showy in his collection such as the powerful Lamborghini Gallardo, with a powerful V10 propeller with 520CV, travel from 0 to 100km/h in 3.5 seconds reaching the maximum speed of 315km/hvalued at approximately 250 thousand dollars, ideal to any destination with the best at the wheel.

Among all its benefits, includes electronically folding mirrors, sporty body design, heated interior, state-of-the-art technology and more details in favor so that its occupants can enjoy the road under the comfort and safety that this exclusive car allows.

said news, It was one of the acquisitions that most shook the United States and the world, showing off the actor in special events of one of his most precious cars from the garage, personal transport that we show you below.

Lamborghini Gallardo by Jean-Claude Van Damme

+ Video of Jean-Claude Van Damme in his Lamborghini: