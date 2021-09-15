‘The Minamata case’ Johnny Depp is Eugene Smith

The Minamata case , the film by Andrew Levitas starring Johnny Depp.

The biopic tells the true story of photojournalist Eugene Smith.

Smith, in the early 1970s, was able to document the consequences of mercury poisoning in the Japanese village of Minamata, with one of the most successful reports of his career and the most famous in the history of journalism.

The Minamata case: plot

New York, 1971. The famous photojournalist W. Eugene Smith is now a shadow of himself. Alcoholic, in controversy with the world of information and no longer in any relationship with his children, he lives in solitude and refuses to work. But an assignment from Life magazine editor Robert Hayes takes him to the Japanese coastal city of Minamata, ravaged by mercury poisoning, the result of decades of industrial pollution by the Chisso Corporation, a major Japanese chemical company.

There Smith comes into contact with the fishing community of the village. Armed with his camera, he documents their efforts to live with the serious illness caused by mercury poisoning, called “Minamata disease”, and their passionate campaign for compensation from Chisso and the Japanese government.

Images of Smith from the poisoned village give the disaster a heartbreaking human dimension, and his initial assignment turns into a life-changing experience.

In the cast, next to Johnny Depp, Hiroyuki Sanada, Jun Kunimura, Minami, Ryo Kase, Tadanobu Asano, Akiko Iwase And Bill Nighy.

The Minamata case, the trailer of the film on first tv on Sky Cinema One Friday 17 September at 9.15 pm, streaming on NOW and available on demand.