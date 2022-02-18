The Minint projects new services for citizen care › Cuba › Granma

The implementation of new services related to citizen care, voter registration and boat registration are among the projections of the Ministry of the Interior.

According to information published on its website, these interactivity options will facilitate procedures, reduce steps or inconvenience and create new opportunities for more fluid and effective communication with the population.

In addition, adds the source, they will be added to the options offered by the different paperwork offices in Cuba and the citizen service email, available on the ministerial website.

The procedures offices of the general directorate of the National Revolutionary Police and the Directorate of Identification, Immigration and Aliens through the website of the Ministry of the Interior (MININT) provide, since 2021, five online services for procedures to the population.

According to the MININT, the site offers driving license application services, vehicle circulation and the preparation of a new identity card due to loss, deterioration or renewal; in the last case by appointment request for change of address.

Police declarations or complaints are also made for crimes that require an immediate police presence in the nation.

The portal exposes the status of the procedures carried out, also obtaining the data of the driving license and the vehicle. It also has access to the location of detainees.

Users who will have these services must authenticate with their identity data and comply with the steps and regulations of the platform.

At the time of collecting the document, the applicant can pay the tax established by the services through stamps, but work is being done to achieve electronic payment and other facilities.

They clarify that the identity card and driving license application services, so far, can only be carried out by those users who are in Havana, although it is expected that it will soon be available to everyone in the national territory.