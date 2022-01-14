The ministry: positive asymptomatic patients will no longer be counted as covid hospitalizations but in hospital for other diseases – Health and Wellness

ROME. Patients admitted to hospital for causes other than covid who test positive for the SasrCoV2 virus, but asymptomatic, if assigned in isolation to the ward of the disease, they will be counted as a covid case but not among hospitalizations of the medical area covid.

This without prejudice to the principle of separation of paths and patient safety.

The new circular of the ministry of health provides for this, which accepts the requests of the Regions in this sense.

This is a decision that will have immediate repercussions on the photograph of the state of hospital occupation for covid, also in Trentino, and the transition from yellow to orange area may differ, a specter that hovers over the province and several other Italian regions.

Meanwhile, according to the data of Agenas, Calabria, which has the intensive at 20% and the ordinary departments at 38%, could already pass in orange from Monday, Piedmont, respectively 23% and 33%, and Sicily, which has resuscitations at 20% and covid wards at 33%.

But if the trend does not reverse, the next few weeks will see another 10 regions change color: Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Marche, the province of Trento, Tuscany and Veneto have exceeded the 20% threshold in the intensive while Liguria, Umbria Lombardia, and Valle d’Aosta are already over 30% of employment in the Covid departments.