the model holding hands with her lover in the streets of New York

Bella Hadid was seen in New York with her boyfriend. New York, new city of love? After the romantic stroll of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in the heart of the American metropolis, it was Bella Hadid and the artistic director, Marc Kalman, who were seen on August 9, 2022. Gigi Hadid’s little sister appears happy at the arm of his companion, almost three years after his breakup with The Weeknd. In love, againBella Hadid was the companion and muse of singer The Weeknd from 2015 to 2019. Despite the many breakups, the couple always seemed to find themselves, until August 2019, when the duo separated for good. According to sources close to the singer, their respective schedules did not allow them to give 100% in their romantic relationship. See this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) Since 2021, it has been in the arms of artistic director Marc Kalman that the youngest of the Hadid clan has found love. The duo made their first public appearance in February 2022: when Bella Hadid opened the Fendi show for Milan Fashion Week, fall-winter 2022-2023, her companion made the trip to support her. But the model, recent founder of “Kin Euphorics”, likes to share her love for her darling via Instagram. In July 2021, Bella Hadid shared a first shot of the duo on the Web. The American-Palestinian hugged her boyfriend in the photo and wrote that this period of his life was the best of all, being “healthy, working and loved. ” Seen many times on a date in New York, as last February, the couple seems to spend all their free time together. On the occasion of this new ride in public, Bella Hadid wore a black biker, a Gotham Gym crop top, a simple white jacket and Givenchy sneakers. A look that looks like him. Check out the photos now.