The Morning show, here is the trailer for the second season of the series with Jennifer Aniston

Apple TV + today released the trailer for the second season of the acclaimed and award-winning Apple Original series, The Morning Show. Interpreted and produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the 10-episode second season will be released worldwide on Friday, September 17 on Apple TV + with the first episode, followed by a new weekly episode, every Friday.

Before going into the details of the news, we remind you that you can receive a preview and punctuality all our News by subscribing to the Telegram Channel, our thematic channel.

Starting off after the unpredictable events of the first season, the Morning Show team emerges from the rubble of the actions of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon), with a renewed UBA and a changing world, where identity is everything and where the difference between how we present ourselves and who we really are comes into play.

Together with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, in the cast we find Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden.

Loading... Advertisements

There are also to join them in the second season Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a tech prodigy who has joined the UBA team; Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Hasan Minhaj who plays Eric Nomani, a new member of the Morning Show team; the Emmy Award winner Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the seasoned chairman of the UBA board of directors; Tara Karsian as Gayle Berman, a producer; Valeria Golino in the role of Paola Lambruschini, director of documentaries; and Emmy and SAG Award Winner Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a new UBA presenter.

From an idea of ​​Kerry Ehrin, who is also showrunner and executive producer, “The Morning Show” is produced by Michael Ellenberg with Media Res, together with Jennifer Aniston and Kristin Hahn, on behalf of Echo Films, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter, with Hello Sunshine, and Mimi Leder, who also directs several episodes.

In Season 1, Billy Crudup, as Corey Ellison, won an Emmy in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, as well as a Critics Choice Award. Thanks to Alex Levy’s performance, Jennifer Aniston earned a SAG Award for Best Performance in a Drama Series. The series also received a Television Critics Association nomination for Outstanding New Program and a TV Choice Award for Best New Drama.

The full first season of “The Morning Show” is now streaming on Apple TV +.

Follow season one here: apple.co/-themorningshow