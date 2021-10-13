the most beautiful historical quotes from famous films

The phrases of the films: famous quotes from films that have made the history of cinema, entering the collective imagination.

Not only with books you can remain in history. Throughout the twentieth century and still today the cinema it was one of the arts most important and of greater weight in the creation of a collective imagination. Thousands of films have remained in everyone’s memory, often not only thanks to scenes, but also ai dialogues and the phrases that have impressed themselves in our hearts. But what are the phrases of the most famous films ever? Such as the quotes remained in history of the cinema? Here is a collection of some jokes transformed into real aphorisms.

Famous phrases from comedy movies

Who said that a comedy can’t teach us something? Some of the most beautiful and important films in the history of cinema are actually comedies. Just think of the masterpieces of directors such as Frank Capra or Billy Wilder, or even Woody Allen, the king of aphorisms.

Here is a collection of famous quotes from films in the comedy genre, both American and Italian:

Comedy movie phrases

– It could be worse! It could rain. (from Frankenstein Junior from Mel Brooks)

– The important thing is not what you find at the end of a run, but what you feel while running. (from Night before exams from Fausto Brizzi)

– I came tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with someone, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible. (from Harry, this is Sally from Rob Reiner)

– The number of breaths you take in life is irrelevant; what matters are the moments that take your breath away. (from Hitch from Andy Tennant)

– Well, nobody is perfect! (from Some like it hot from Billy Wilder)

– I stopped smoking. I will live a week longer and that week it will rain heavily. (from Manhattan by Woody Allen)

The best aphorisms of drama films

If there are so many quotes from comedies that have remained in the history and memory of all of us, it is the drama films, the ones that they stir up consciences and they tear the heart out, to present perhaps the greatest number of phrases almost become proverbial for all of us. Here are some of the most exciting:

Dramatic movie phrases

– Never let anyone tell you you can’t do something. If you have a dream, you must protect it. When people can’t do something they tell you that you can’t do it. If you want something, go and chase it. Point. (from The pursuit of happiness from Gabriele Muccino)

– Whoever saves a life, saves the whole world. (from Schindler’s List from Steven Spielberg)

– I took the chair to remind myself that we must always look at things from different angles. And the world looks different from up here. Haven’t I convinced you? Come and see for yourself. Courage! It is precisely when you think you know something that you have to look at it from another perspective. (from The fleeting moment from Peter Weir)

– It is only in the mysterious equations of love that any logical reason can be found. I am here thanks to you. You are the reason I exist. You are all my reasons. (from A Beautiful Mind from Ron Howard)

– Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what happens to you. (from Forrest Gump from Robert Zemeckis)

– It can not rain forever. (from The Raven from Alex Proyas)

– To do or not to do: there is no trying. (from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back from Irvin Kershner)

– Frankly I do not care. (from Gone With the Wind from Victor Fleming)

– I have seen things you humans could not imagine: fighting ships ablaze off the ramparts of Orion, and I have seen B-rays flashing in the dark near the gates of Tannhauser. And all those moments will be lost in time, like tears in the rain. It is time to die. (from Blade Runner from Ridley Scott)

Beautiful phrases from animated films

Historical phrases are not exclusive to films with real actors. In fact, even animated films have managed to offer dialogues worthy of being remembered and experienced, understandable for children but touching also for the adults. Especially in more recent years, animation cinema has acquired more and more dignity and also for this reason films of very high quality so many came out. Here are some of the historical quotes from animated films:

Animation movie phrases

– Mirror, servant of my desires, who is the fairest in the realm? (from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs)

– ‘Ohana’ means family, ‘family’ means that no one is abandoned or forgotten. (from Lilo and Stitch)

– To infinity and beyond! (from Toy Story by John Lasseter)

– She warned him not to be fooled by appearances, because true beauty is in the heart. (from The beauty and the Beast)

– People always do crazy things when they are in love. (from Hercules)

– The flower that blooms in adversity is the most precious of all. (from Mulan)