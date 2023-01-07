The most iconic celebrities of the 2000s that will never go out of style

There is nothing better than a good compilation that includes everything from actresses to singers, passing through models and ‘celebrities’ in general that did not stop haunting our minds in the 2000s. The ‘Y2K’ trend has crept into our lives And what better way to stay in that line than by remembering those celebrities who became icons (whether in fashion, the catwalks or because of the occasional viral moment) and who, today, are positioned as ‘celebs’. ‘ with more pull of the moment. And it’s not that we say it, but the number of ‘followers’ they have on their accounts on social networks and the brands that are still betting on them.

Who does not remember the Paris Hilton early 2000s with her faithful friend (and assistant), Kim Kardashian going to every runway possible? have you forgotten how Victoria Beckham became the most diva and ‘fashionable’ ‘spice’? Even Mariah Carey had one of her most ‘glowing’ moments in this time that we are not able to overcome. Does anyone give more? Well yes, we bring you all those names that you may have forgotten (just for a second) so that you have at hand when you need to make a reference in your group of friends and crown yourself as a good lover of ‘Y2K’.

Save this list as a cheat sheet for your most ‘gossip’ moments when you need that name or surname that sometimes gets stuck and we are unable to remember. It’s your time to shine, COSMO Girl!