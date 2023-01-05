The Most Popular Online Casino Games

The quality and variety of online casino games is of vital importance for any brand dedicated to the Chilean Casino.

In general terms, all casinos offer the same attractions, however, the largest bookmakers will always be able to afford to offer new casino games and give their users some kind of novelty.

To warm up your engines and not get overwhelmed with so many options available, below we have prepared a top 5 of the most popular and fun casino games of history. Whatever your tastes, surely at Casino Online Roulette Chile you will find the best game that is perfect for you in Chile.

Slots: one of the most popular casino games

Slots will always appear among the best online casino games because it is where the different operators can offer us the most variety, there are literally thousands of them, all with different themes and characteristics.

No matter if they are classic style games or with 3D animation interfaces and spectacular settings, all developers aim for innovation.

Slots are differentiated from each other by the number of pay lines or winning combinations, the number of reels, and their bonus rounds or mini-games.

One of the most interesting advantages of slots is that it is not necessary to know the rules of the game to have profitsTherefore, it is usually one of the favorite options for those who enjoy winning while playing.

They are not only present in most online casinos and they have amazing RTP rates, too offer eye-catching bonuses and jackpots that can be obtained by any player regardless of their degree of expertise in the game.

Some of the most popular online slots that you can have fun with are:

Tiny

dead or alive

Avalon

Jackpot Giant

Game of Thrones

Gladiator

Mermaids Millions

Eye of Horus

All of them created by the 3 major providers of the moment: NetEnt, Playtech and Microgaming

the famous blackjack

Blackjack or 21 is one of the most popular card games among gambling lovers because it is dynamic, fun and quite lucrative.

Keep in mind that as with roulette, the rules and regulations vary slightly depending on the site where we are.

Blackjack tables are offered in limits of three types: classic, pro and high rollerwhich you select before you start playing and are found in individual versions of single handed, multihanded and multiplayer.

Its live versions include live chat and access to spectators who can watch the game while they wait for a seat to become available, exactly the same as in a traditional casino.

Blackjack is a casino game with many variations, the most popular of which are:

Classic Blackjack

European

American

multihand

Surrender

The rules of this game are very simple: the player whose hand of cards totals 21 or is closest to it wins.

The adrenaline rush of online roulette

Roulette has always been one of the most exciting attractions in casinos.

The number of ways to bet is enormous, it all revolves around the next number the ball will land on.

In roulette, luck is the protagonist. It’s that simple and exciting!

You can play and win with the following modalities:

european roulette

french roulette

american roulette

Mini Roulettes with only 13 numbers

Our recommendation is that you avoid American roulette whenever possible, because by having two zeros, the house advantage is much greater.

The thrill of poker

Poker is considered by experts as one of the best games to earn real money enjoying.

Whether we play against the machine or against other players, the mechanics are always the same.

It is played with a total of 5 cards and there are multiple modalities depending on the lines available in the game.

Among the best-known modalities we can highlight some such as:

jacks or better

Aces & Faces

Deuces Wild

Joker Poker

Automatic multiplayer tables, and especially tournaments, are sweeping to the point that the best online game developers do not stop innovating to offer new platforms.

The magic of the dice

The game of craps, also known as Craps, is a relatively simple but highly entertaining game. It’s worth giving it a try!

the dice are synonymous with good fortuneas it is one of the most exciting and lucrative options when using the online casino to have fun winning.

You must bet on the result of two dice and you have the freedom to make various bets.

One of the advantages of online craps is that you won’t have to face big tables where different users are playing.

Relevant aspects when choosing an online game

Personal preferences are what influences the most when choosing a game, but first you should check if:

It has a high RTP (return to player)

No Deposit Bonus

It has betting options for all tastes and budgets

You can play without problems from a mobile device

Its graphics are of high quality

Players must be aware of the type of technologies used in the games and above all, make sure that the casinos comply with all the regulations and have all the relevant licenses to offer their services safely.

