the municipalities concerned on 23 and 24 November 2021

After yesterday’s DVB-T2 frequency changes, the transition to the 700 band in Sardinia continues today. To be interested, today 23 November 2021, are several municipalities in the province of Sassari.

In this case, i municipalities affected by refarming today are the following:

Alghero

Cargeghe

Muros

Olmedo

Osilo

bones

Porto Torres

Putilfigari

Sassari

Sennori

Sip

Stintino

Tergu

Tissi

Uri

Usini

Villanova Monteleone

Tomorrow, however, the list will be broader and includes the following municipalities, also in the province of Sassari:

Aggius

Aglientu

Ardara

Arzachena

Badesi

Banari

Berchidda

Bonnanaro

Bonorva

Bortigiadas

Borutta

Budduso

Bulzi

Calangianus

Sardinian caste

Cheremule

Chiaramonti

Erula

Florinas

Java

Golfo Aranci

Laerru

La Maddalena

Loiri Porto San Paolo

Luogosanto

Luras

Mamoiada

Martias

Monti

Mores

Nughedu San Nicolò

Nule

Nulvi

Olbia

Oschiri

Ozieri

Pattada

Perfugas

Ploaghe

Santa Maria Coghinas

Sant’antonio di Gallura

Santa Teresa di Gallura

Sedini

Siligo

Telti

Tempio Pausania

Torralba

Trinità d’Agultu and Vignola

Tula

Valledoria

Viddalba

Villanova Monteleone

During this process, it is necessary to retune the television sets, although in most cases the channel search is done automatically. If your TV or decoder does not have this functionality, however, it is necessary to proceed with the manual channel search. The Ministry of Economic Development underlines that “in general, the reorganization of frequencies does not involve the need to change the television set or the antenna”.

The next few days will however also be very important for digital terrestrial, since on 13 December ten Rai channels will be visible only in HD on the Tivùsat satellite platform: these are Rai News 24 (24), Rai 4 (10), Rai 5 ( 13), Rai Gulp (42), Rai Movie (14), Rai YoYo (43), Rai Sport (21), Rai Scuola (33), Rai Premium (15), Rai Storia (23). Users are required to equip themselves with an HD and 4K decoder or cam.