the municipalities concerned on 23 and 24 November 2021
After yesterday’s DVB-T2 frequency changes, the transition to the 700 band in Sardinia continues today. To be interested, today 23 November 2021, are several municipalities in the province of Sassari.
In this case, i municipalities affected by refarming today are the following:
- Alghero
- Cargeghe
- Muros
- Olmedo
- Osilo
- bones
- Porto Torres
- Putilfigari
- Sassari
- Sennori
- Sip
- Stintino
- Tergu
- Tissi
- Uri
- Usini
- Villanova Monteleone
Tomorrow, however, the list will be broader and includes the following municipalities, also in the province of Sassari:
- Aggius
- Aglientu
- Ardara
- Arzachena
- Badesi
- Banari
- Berchidda
- Bonnanaro
- Bonorva
- Bortigiadas
- Borutta
- Budduso
- Bulzi
- Calangianus
- Sardinian caste
- Cheremule
- Chiaramonti
- Erula
- Florinas
- Java
- Golfo Aranci
- Laerru
- La Maddalena
- Loiri Porto San Paolo
- Luogosanto
- Luras
- Mamoiada
- Martias
- Monti
- Mores
- Nughedu San Nicolò
- Nule
- Nulvi
- Olbia
- Oschiri
- Ozieri
- Pattada
- Perfugas
- Ploaghe
- Santa Maria Coghinas
- Sant’antonio di Gallura
- Santa Teresa di Gallura
- Sedini
- Siligo
- Telti
- Tempio Pausania
- Torralba
- Trinità d’Agultu and Vignola
- Tula
- Valledoria
- Viddalba
During this process, it is necessary to retune the television sets, although in most cases the channel search is done automatically. If your TV or decoder does not have this functionality, however, it is necessary to proceed with the manual channel search. The Ministry of Economic Development underlines that “in general, the reorganization of frequencies does not involve the need to change the television set or the antenna”.
The next few days will however also be very important for digital terrestrial, since on 13 December ten Rai channels will be visible only in HD on the Tivùsat satellite platform: these are Rai News 24 (24), Rai 4 (10), Rai 5 ( 13), Rai Gulp (42), Rai Movie (14), Rai YoYo (43), Rai Sport (21), Rai Scuola (33), Rai Premium (15), Rai Storia (23). Users are required to equip themselves with an HD and 4K decoder or cam.