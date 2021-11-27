the name of Corsetto appears among the suspects

RIETI – The reverberations of Italygate, the (fake) theory of the conspiracy according to which the American elections were sabotaged to the detriment of Donald Trump and in favor of Joe Biden, reach Magliano Sabina. In the last episode of the Italia Uno program “Le Iene”, in a report by Giulio Golia and Francesca Di Stefano, entitled “Italygate: Trump stopped at Eboli”, the contours of one of the most striking fake were revealed news of recent times and, in the reconstruction, the former candidate for mayor of the Lega in Magliano Sabina, Riccardo Corsetto, appears.

The story

On January 6, 2021, when the United States Congress must certify Biden’s victory, a press release is released from two joint organizations, one of which is headed by activist Maria Zack, the first to speak to Trump about Italygate. Accompanying the press release, there are two documents: one is an article written by the former minority group leader of the Lega di Magliano Sabina, Riccardo Corsetto, who left the Sabine assembly and the Maglianese carroccio to compete in the administrative offices of Rome. Corsetto, on December 29, 2020, published an editorial in the online newspaper of which he is editor-in-chief “The only sovereign newspaper”. In the article entitled “Conte, Finmeccanica and the US Embassy behind the fraud to kill Trump”, the former candidate for mayor of Magliano Sabina, starting from the statements of 007 Americans, talks about how Italian institutions and companies would have designed hacking against Trump. However, this news was deemed unfounded, so much so that in June Corsetto received a guarantee notice from the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office to answer for the accusation of «disclosure of false information». This was made known by the former councilor himself from his facebook page, announcing that he would ask “to be able to make spontaneous statements to the prosecutor, in the belief that the right to news and information, in a society that aspires to fairness, is still worth some risk personal. I reassured my wife that everything will be resolved immediately (she was frightened to read that I risk 6 years in prison for an article), and that – he concluded – the “crime of news”, even more so than that of “opinion”, cannot find asylum in our country”.