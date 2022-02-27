The Nation / Greece will support Ukraine by sending “defense equipment”

Greece will send “defense equipment” and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the Greek prime minister’s office said on Sunday, after Athens accused Russia of killing people from the Greek minority in Ukraine.

Two C-130 military transport planes will leave for Poland on Sunday, the office of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a statement. Authorities did not offer details on the equipment that will be sent.

Another shipment of humanitarian aid will also be sent, together with Deputy Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias, he added. On Saturday, Greece accused Russia of committing “assassinations” against members of the Greek community in Ukraine.

At least ten people belonging to this minority, which has about 100,000 members, died yesterday Saturday in two bombings in southeastern Ukraine, reported Athens, which describes the attacks as “unacceptable criminal actions.”

Six other ethnic Greeks were injured, including a child, according to the ministry. Today, Sunday, Athens summoned the Russian ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Russian embassy in Athens insisted that Moscow is targeting “exclusively” military units and installations in Ukraine.

“We do not bomb inhabited areas and towns, or any political or cultural infrastructure,” the embassy said on Saturday, adding that “the Ukrainian army and nationalist Nazi squads have been known for many years to target civilians.”

However, Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Papaioannou accused the embassy of lying. “What the embassy says, I’m sorry to say, is fake news. We have proof,” Papaioannou said on Skai TV on Sunday. “Orthodox bombs killed Orthodox Greeks,” he claimed.

Source: AFP.