The Nation / London Opera cancels the Bolshoi for Ukraine invasion

“A summer season of the Bolshoi Ballet at the Royal Opera House was in the final phase of preparation,” London’s Royal Opera House said in a statement on Friday, canceling performances of the Bolshoi’s mythical Russian ballet, because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, under the current circumstances, the season cannot take place,” added the Covent Garden opera house, thus adding to various measures of pressure on Russian events or personalities in Western countries.

In Germany, the mayor of Munich on Friday summoned the director of the local Philharmonic, Valeri Guerguiev, considered a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, to distance himself from the invasion of Ukraine to keep his position. And the organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest announced that no Russian representative will be able to participate this year in the popular television contest.

The mayor of Munich on Friday called on the director of the Philharmonic of that German city, Valeri Guerguiev, considered a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, to distance himself from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to keep his job.

“I asked Valeri Guerguiev to clearly and categorically distance himself from the brutal war waged by Putin against Ukraine and now against our twinned city of Kiev,” the Bavarian city’s mayor Dieter Reiter said in a statement.

If Guerguiev “does not take a clear position until Monday, he will not be able to continue as director of the Philharmonic orchestra,” he warned. Valeri Guerguiev has conducted this orchestra since 2015. The famous conductor was separated at the last minute from a series of performances this weekend at Carnegie Hall, a prestigious venue in New York.

“This change is due to recent events in the world,” a Carnegie spokesman told AFP on Thursday. Milan’s Scala also asked him to publicly advocate for a “peaceful solution” to the conflict and threatened to cancel two performances scheduled between March 5 and 13.

General director of the prestigious Mariinsky theater in St. Petersburg, Valeri Guerguiev, 68, is one of the most sought-after conductors in the world. He so far he has not commented on recent events.

His closeness to Putin, whom he has known since 1992, and his loyalty to the Russian president after the annexation of Crimea in 2014, as well as his participation in concerts in bombed South Ossetia (a pro-Russian area of ​​Georgia) and in Palmyra in Syria in 2016 generated controversy in the last decade.

Source: AFP.