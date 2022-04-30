The Nation / Medicine-UNA gives simulated classes

With the aim of making classes more interactive so that students are aware that they are also participating in their training, the Pediatrics Chair of the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the National University of Asunción (FCM-UNA) implemented the innovative teaching methodology based on simulation.

The students of the tenth semester, who develop the chair of Pediatrics, have a guide that they must handle before classes. So, when it comes to simulating, they can know that the case can have several edges and according to what they read, they learn and the instructors guide, explained instructor Dr. Cristian Escobar.

“These are cases of patients who go to the emergency room with different reasons, which are frequent on a day-to-day basis. You learn how to act in different cases, interpreting and thinking about what the best treatment is and the instructors guide the students during this process”, explained Dr. César Cabañas.

The curricular mesh of the FCM-UNA implemented classes with a didactic methodology, which as a technique uses the simulation of teachings. So medical students put themselves in the role of pediatric patients and their parents.

This activity is part of a resource for the return to face-to-face classes, since the students after two years had a teaching based on a screen and the aim is to break the ice so that the students do not interact directly with the patients before this simulation strategy, since the final exam would be with real patients.