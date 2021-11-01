The new Aprilia Tuareg 660 arrives, the highly anticipated adventure can be ordered

For all those who have been waiting for her, the wait is finally over. The new Aprilia Tuareg 660 has arrived, the great off-road vehicle, fantastic to drive even on asphalt, which will be in all dealerships from December. The House celebrates the return of a true off-road legend, with an online prebooking program that offers interesting advantages to those who book for the purchase.

Starting from 3 November it will be possible to book Tuareg 660 on the pages of the dedicated website, also accessible from the official Aprilia website. Interested customers will be able to choose their favorite color variant and the trusted dealer where to pick up the bike. The first units produced will therefore be destined for those who have booked it, to whom Aprilia also guarantees the registration costs included in the list price.

The new Tuareg 660 was built taking as a basis the mechanics of the RS 660 and the exceptional naked, unique in its Tuono 660 segment, conceived to overcome the toughest off-road, but also to be easy and comfortable when traveling, with excellent driving even on asphalt, the best synthesis between single-cylinder enduro and medium-displacement adventure bikes.

Extremely original design, the bike is light and powerful (187 kg for 80 HP), born from a conceptually very modern and completely new project. The riding ergonomics have been designed for off-road use, with wide and high handlebars and a very slim waistline to facilitate movement in the saddle. The very high suspension travel guarantees the ability to overcome any obstacle and a comfortable ride on the road and in touring.

The equipment is the most complete and includes the full LED lighting system with perimeter DRLs and the 5 ” TFT color instrumentation. The APRC electronic control package with multimap Ride-by-Wire is standard, including traction control, cruise control, engine brake and different engine mappings. There are also four customizable Riding Modes, the rider only has to choose the one he prefers, to automatically obtain the best calibration of the electronic controls.

The new Aprilia Tuareg 660 mounts a new generation forward-facing twin-cylinder engine, lightweight and with exciting performance, calibrated to tackle the most demanding off-road. The bike can be reduced to 35 kW, for novice drivers, and on which all the other technical characteristics remain unchanged. The company offers a very rich catalog of accessories, which includes components that can make two-wheelers even sportier on off-road and more comfortable on journeys.

The color range includes the Acid Gold variant, lively and distinctive as per Aprilia tradition, and the Martian Red variant, dominated by red and black colors with a list price of 11,990 euros. Added to these is the more evocative Indigo Tagelmust graphic, with a list price of 12,690 euros.