the new film of the saga is approaching

The last film in the saga of “The Mercenaries” to reach the cinema dates back to 2014. Fans have been waiting for positive updates on this for a long time, but all they have achieved over time has been a series of rumors regarding Sylvester’s estrangement. Stallion. Something seemed to have moved definitively.

Now it can be said for all intents and purposes that “The Mercenaries 4” will be there and that Stallone will be part of it, probably once again as an actor and producer. The confirmation comes from the person concerned, who has published an intriguing post to say the least. This is the shot of a Barney Ross ring . A new model, never seen before. Here is the message sent to the fans: “I have just finished the design of the new ring for ‘The Mercenaries 4’. It’s a bit heavy but it sure makes you muscle in your fingers ”.

The mercenaries 4, the light at the end of the tunnel

Fans had been hoping for a happy ending, which in 2017 seemed nothing short of impossible. There seemed to be no hope at all for Sylvester Stallone’s return to his beloved saga. After directing the first film and taking part in the next two chapters, which came to the cinema in 2012 and 2014, the interpreter of Rocky and Rambo, among his many other characters, had decided to take a step back.

The underlying problem was represented by creative differences with producer Avi Lerner, in particular regarding the choice of director and in relation to certain qualitative elements of the film. The idea seemed to be to give more space to Jason Statham, his right-hand man in the film. A sort of forced passing of the baton, which would certainly have made fans turn up their noses.

Almost four years have passed since then and the pandemic has certainly pushed the project into a forced hiatus. Great expectations for actors like Statham, as mentioned, but also Dolph Lundgren and Arnold Schwarzenegger, as well as the possible returns of Harrison Ford and Mel Gibson. Stallone had rekindled fans’ hope in April 2021.

He had released a video of the cast of “The Mercenaries 3”. Sort of a clue, even if this is the first time he’s making a clear reference to a new chapter. Waiting for new information, it will be possible to appreciate Sly at the cinema from 5 August with “Suicide Squad“. For him a very unusual role, totally in CGI. After collaborating on Guardians of the Galaxy 2, James Gunn convinced him to transform into a giant talking shark for this incredible DC adventure.