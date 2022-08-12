The new general secretary of SICA is chosen during an extraordinary meeting chaired by Abinader

President Luis Abinader chaired this Thursday the extraordinary meeting of Heads of State and Government of the member countries of the Central American Integration System (SICA)of which the country holds the Pro Tempore Presidency, in which a new general secretary was chosen.

At the meeting, which was attended by representatives from Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and the Dominican Republic, a Werner Isaac Vargas Torres as the new Secretary General of SICA during the period 2022-2026.

Regarding this election, the Dominican president stated that the strengthening of the institutional framework is seen and that the changes and improvements that adapt SICA to the new times can be achieved.

“The region of which we are a part has bet for more than 31 years on this integration instrument creating a co-development space”, stated the Dominican head of state through a press release, “we are convinced of the importance of this summit whose main purpose is the appointment of the secretary general, which corresponds to a significant step to continue strengthening our system, which will give us the opportunity to draw new strategies and initiatives, as well as projects aimed at renewing our integration process”.

Likewise, Abinader pointed out that this union of Central American nations must face challenges such as “a changing geopolitics in a post-COVID era” and “conflictive situations that escape our borders.”

During this virtual meeting, Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez also participated.

New Secretary General of SICA

On his side, the new Secretary General of SICA, Werner Isaac Vargas Torres, thanked his selection and the trust placed in him, while recognizing the responsibility that the position implies.

The special envoy of Nicaragua expressed that he will carry out a management based on legality, the culture of transparency and austerity under a proactive attitude “increasing trust between our governments.”

In his view, integration can jointly address the common needs and challenges of the peoples of Latin America and work to reactivate cooperation projects international for the benefit of the peoples.

During this meeting, the presidents of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves; of Honduras, Xiomara Castro and the vice president of El Salvador, Félix Ulloa Jr.

Likewise, the Prime Minister of Belize, Johnny Briceño; the foreign ministers of Guatemala, Mario Búcaro; Nicaragua, Denis Moncada and from Panama, Erika Mouynes.