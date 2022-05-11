The new pensions granted by Abinader to broadcasters

President Luis Abinader pensioned others 30 announcers for their years of practice professional. The measure was taken through decree 214-22 dated April 27.

The announcer and journalist Ana Daisy Guerrero thanked the president for the gesture and said that “with these new pensions there are 103 beneficiaries this year, record figure for the broadcast sectorignored by previous governments, since for nine years this had been a constant claim.

Guerrero stated that with the first Decree No.166-22 issued on March 31, 2022, the President of the Republic granted pensions to 65 broadcasters and another eight received a readjustment, for a total of 73 beneficiaries, an action that has been a source of joy within the announcer class.

“These men and women, microphone professionals, have made history serving the nation with dignity and decorum, it was justice that at the time of his retirement they could count on a remuneration that would allow them to survive the difficult situations in which they were already living, mostly due to special health conditions,” said Guerrero.

Ana Guerrero reiterated her gratitude to the honorable President of the Republic, Luís Abinader Corona, and to the General Director of Retirement and Pensions, Juan Rosa, because without their attachment to human sensitivity, the reality of this dream would not have been possible, she said.

“We deeply appreciate the efforts of President Abinader to materialize this dignity for the broadcasters of our country in such a short time, compared to the years of struggle so that announcers have a fair pension for their livelihood”, Guerrero pointed out.

Ana Daisy Guerrero served as president of the Circle of Dominican Broadcasters, from 2013 to 2021, she is a teacher and lecturer with a master’s degree in Corporate Communications Management.

PENSIONED ANNOUNCER:

1. AMAURYS AYBAR GONZALEZ

2. CESAR ANDRES PEREZ URBÁEZ

3. CESAR JOSE BRETON CONCEPTION

4. FABIO ANTONIO MONTES DE OCA ZAYAS

5. FELICIA GEORGINA CARRASCO MENDEZ

6. FELIX ROBLES JAVIER

7. FLORINDO MIRILIO PEÑA MENDEZ

8. SAFE CAVES

9. JESUS ​​ANTONIO SERUM CASTLE

10. JOSE ADRIANO SUZANA RODRIGUEZ

11. JOSE LUIS MARTINEZ VASQUEZ

12. JUAN ANTONIO COLUMN

13. JULIO SATURNINO ORTIZ PIMENTEL

14. JUSTO LIRIANO PEREZ

15. LUIS ZAPATA SANCHEZ

16. LUIS RAMON SANTOS FIGUEROA

17. MARIBEL ALTAGRACIA DIAZ RODRIGUEZ ABREU

18. MIGDONIO EDUARDO SOSA HEREDIA

19. MIGUEL ANGEL GUTIERREZ CASTILLO

20. MIREYA JASS

21. RAFAEL ANTONIO CABRAL MEJIA

22. RAMON ANDRES GUZMAN CAMACHO

23. RAMÓN ANTONIO LUNA PERALTA

24. RAMONA GERTRUDIS MARTINEZ VALERIO

25. RENZO SEVERINO OLIVERO

26. ROMAN OZORIA CEPEDA

27. HOLY ABBOT SEVERIN

28. SERGIO VARGAS RUBIO

29. VERONICA ALTAGRACIA CRUZ TORRES DE CASTILLO

30. WILSON ROLANDO SOLES