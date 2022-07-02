the new series about time travel with a Marvel actress

One of the protagonists of Eternals will work with Shawn Levy in a new supernatural fiction. She knows how she became a public favorite.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe it functions as an important springboard for industry players. And it is that, although most of them have vast experience on screen, on many occasions they do not obtain global popularity until they are part of the superhero franchise. This is the case of an actress who is ready to make the leap and join netflix with a new time travel series. Review here everything that is known so far!

Is about Gemma Chanthe protagonist of Eternals. In the film released in 2021, she played Sersi, one of the leaders of this team of superheroes who has lived on Earth for centuries and who disguises herself as a curator at the Natural History Museum in London. With her ability to manipulate matter, she manages to change the composition of any non-sentient material she touches and protect humans from Deviants.

After becoming one of the public’s favorites, Gemma Chan was summoned to star in the next Netflix series. will be titled The Moon Represents My Heart and will have as executive producer an expert in supernatural fiction: shawn levy. He is the mind behind projects like stranger thingswhich premiered volume 2 of the fourth season on the streaming platform today.

What will it be about? The Moon Represents My Heart is the upcoming debut novel by Pim Wangtechawat, who has already sold the rights for the development of the limited series. The story revolves around a British-Chinese family that has the secret ability to travel through time. Just as the parents disappear, their children must search for them through time, as they come of age.

The original book will be published in 2023, so the premiere date of the episodes still remains to be known. Shawn Levy, the filmmaker behind FreeGuy you’re ready to drive Dead Pool 3, signed a five-year contract with Netflix in 2020. after directing The Adam Project with Ryan Reynolds, will embark on this new challenge. For her part, Gemma Chan has on her agenda the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling by Olivia Wilde, the Apple series Extrapolations and the movie New Regency True Love.