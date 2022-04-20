The news of Réveil Chérie: A documentary on Jennifer Lopez soon available on Netflix

Sophie’s info

– Have you ever dipped your fries in ice cream? Yet it would be the perfect culinary mix according to scientists! For 3 reasons! 1/the difference in texture between crispy and creamy 2/the strong temperature difference 3/the balance between salty and sweet! Get ready, this duo is landing on our plates! In Australia, for example, several restaurants already offer this concept and it’s a hit!

– Tonight is the famous debate between the two rounds! How to become a leader? From his company or a country for example! According to researchers, we must talk! Talk a lot ! Even if what you say is not thrilling! Occupying space would be more important than being smart! It is therefore better to choose quantity over quality! Tonight, no choice for the 2 candidates on the other hand! It will be strict equality of speaking time!

– Big stress for a couple from Saône et Loire! By checking their Linky meter by chance on their app, they discovered that they had to pay… €289,772 for electricity! Fortunately, just a bug! This should be fixed soon!

– Jennifer Lopez will be the star of the documentary “Halftime”, retracing her career and returning, in particular, to her half-time Super Bowl show in 2020. Release scheduled for June 14 on Netflix!

The Incredible Story of Alex

El Pitt is not a good person! This Colombian is a big drug lord!

Undoubtedly, one of the most important in Latin America!

What he is accused of: organizing the trafficking of several tons of cocaine!

Result, since February: 196 countries are looking for it!

196 countries looking for it… but none that find it!

However, everyone puts a lot of resources into it… but nothing!

Super well hidden, no one knows in which country he is hiding!

Well, that was until last weekend!

When his girlfriend, very in love, decided to post a selfie on Facebook!

With the two of them, kissing, in front of a very famous statue in Colombia!

Too bad for him, immediately, a special unit intervened!

After more than 2 months in hiding, he is now behind bars!