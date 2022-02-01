The news on Sky from 6 to 12 February 2022

Let’s find out the news together on Sky from 6 to 12 February 2022. Among the many reports, some in particular could catch your attention. Below we report all the upcoming releases on the platform. There aren’t many, but reading the plots you might come across something that’s right for you.

Sky news from 6 to 12 February 2022

From February 7, 2022at 9.15 pm in the premiere on Sky Atlantic we will be able to see Vigil – Investigation on board.

This is an intriguing BBC miniseries starring Sureanne Jones, Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans, Paterson Joseph and Martin Compston. The project tells a story inspired by the UK nuclear program and the lives of its submarine crews. The protagonist Amy Silva, inspector of the Scottish Police Service, is sent to the Lasse Vanguard nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, HMS Vigil. The goal is to investigate a death on board, which occurred shortly after the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing boat. Her investigations and those of her colleagues ashore will bring police into conflict with the Royal Navy and MI5, the British security service.

From February 9at 9.15 pm in the premiere on Sky Series it will be the turn of Tell Me a Story – Season 2.

It is the second season of the thriller series that reinterprets the classic fairy tales in a contemporary way. In Nashville, Tennessee, the stories of a student, a country star and a widow are intertwined with the stories of three famous princesses. Among these we mention Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella.

The docu-film starring Bruno Barbieri

Finally, from the February 9at 20.10 on the world premiere of Sky One he arrives Impersonator – The life of others. This is the docu-film starring the multi-starred Chef Bruno Barbieri, one of the much loved judges of MasterChef Italia and a very demanding expert in hôtellerie for 4 hotels. It is the first film project involving Chef Barbieri in a 40-year career. The docu-film is directed by Salvo Spoto.

Look-alike – the life of others, soon on Sky, was born from an idea of Except Spotofor 7 years personal manager by Bruno Barbieri, and the Chef himself during a trip to Japan. Starting from the story of love and hate relationship that Bruno Barbieri has with his double, the docu-film takes the viewer inside a psychological journey with noir shadesfull of surprises, with interviews and contributions from impersonators of well-known characters in Italy and in the world. Among others, J-Ax, Francesco Gabbani, Freddie Mercury, Monica Bellucci, Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise.

A story come on unexpected implications, which focuses on the condition of double that some people sometimes find themselves living voluntarily, out of emulation or admiration; sometimes for fun, sometimes even unknowingly. For Bruno Barbieri it is the confirmation of his natural tendency: the Chef has always loved to dare and marry new projects, always looking for unexpected challenges, and this time he has decided to embrace the world of cinema through a totally independent production.

