The next Among Us bombshell? With over half a million concurrent players on Steam, this game could become the new sensation among streamers – PC

you probably remember among us as a phenomenon that was on the lips of many streamers for a good part of the summer of 2020, which led to an incredible increase in its number of players until reaching 1.5 million simultaneous users . The title of innersloth became a huge phenomenon in the world of video games, but it is possible that another title is about to experience the same situation: Goose Goose Duck.

Although not yet on the radar of the most famous streamers of the moment, it turns out that Goose Goose Duck has already proven to be a similar phenomenon to Among Us establishing itself among the top 10 most played games on Steam in 2022 . Now, with the data provided by SteamDB we can confirm that your number of concurrent players on the Valve platform exceeds 560,000demonstrating similar performance to what we saw with the Innersloth title.

Why this unexpected popularity? Analyst Daniel Ahmad explains on his Twitter account that, after closely following the performance of Goose Goose Duck since the end of November, they can point out China and Korea as key markets. “According to our China Game Streaming Tracker, it was 8th most watched PC game live through streaming platforms in the last two weeks.” In this way, we can verify that Goose Goose Duck aims to repeat the success of Among Us at the time, since this title was launched in October 2021 and it’s starting to dawn now.

This social deduction game has been going viral over the past month and just surpassed Among Us’ PCCU on Steas China and Korea have been key markets. According to our China Games Streaming Tracker it was the #8 most watched PC game on live streaming platforms in the past 2 weeks https://t.co/iXCqh3YyB1 —Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 5, 2023

And what happened to Among Us?