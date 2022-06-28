The nominations for the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022
The HCA or Hollywood Critics Association is a critical association based primarily in California, but in recent years has begun to accept members from other states. These Midseason Awards are recognitions to the best of cinema in this first half of 2022.
Although these awards have zero relevance in the upcoming 2022-23 awards season, they are a small indicator of films and performances that have been well received by American critics. With a good marketing strategy, some of them could emerge as alternatives or even take on strong relevance in the race — “Elvis”, “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” are possible candidates to achieve it.
The most nominated film in these Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022 is “Everything Everywhere All At Once” with eight mentions; When the season kicks off in good form, this love is likely to translate into an avalanche of nominations for the popular Daniels-directed film.
Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” earned six nominations, including three for acting; Robert Pattinson is absent. Then we have Robert Eggers’ “The Northman,” Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick” and “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent” with four nominations each.
Some nice additions to the list are “RRR” and “Marcel The Shell With Shoes On” for Best Picture, Jenna Ortega (“The Fallout”) for Best Actress, and three nominations for the slasher “X.”
The winning films of the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022 will be announced on July 1. Here is the list of nominations:
Best film
Cha Cha Real Smooth
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
RRR
batman
The Northman
The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent
Top Gun: Maverick
Turning Network
Best actress
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Fresh
Mia Goth – X
Jenna Ortega – The Fallout
Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Actor
Austin Butler-Elvis
Nicolas Cage – The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Alexander Skarsgård – The Northman
Sebastian Stan – Fresh
Best Supporting Actress
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dakota Johnson – Cha Cha Real Smooth
Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Northman
Best Supporting Actor
Paul Dano – The Batman
Colin Farrell – The Batman
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Pedro Pascal – The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent
Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick
Best Direction
Daniels – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Robert Eggers – The Northman
Joseph Kosinski – Top Gun: Maverick
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Matt Reeves – The Batman
Best screenplay
batman
Cha Cha Real Smooth
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Outfit
The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent
Best Independent Film
after-yang
Emergency
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
X
Best Horror Movie
The Black Phone
Fresh
teacher
scream
X
Most Anticipated Movie (Rest of 2022)
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Don’t Worry Darling
Killers of the Flower Moon
nope