China (Zhongguo) means “kingdom of the center” and mythology attributes its foundation to the Yellow Emperor, who began a sequence of dynasties that ruled under the Heavenly Mandate (Tianming). In fact, the emperors had to implement a good government, based on virtue and Confucian principles, to prevent Heaven from taking away their permission to lead the people.

The last house to fall was the Qing, in 1912. In this sense, a series of catastrophes had led the emperor to lose the Celestial Mandate and thus the Chinese Republic emerged under the Nationalist Party with Sun Yat-sen as president. On the other hand, on July 1, 1921, the Communist Party of China was born. However, given the institutional weakness in which the country found itself in this period, it was occupied by Japan until 1945, when the struggle for central power increased between nationalists, whose president became Chiang Kai-shek, and communists led by Mao Zedong.

In 1949, the members of the Kuomintang were defeated by the communists and took refuge on the island of Taiwan (former Formosa), announcing that Taipei would become the capital of the Republic of China and that one day they would return to the mainland. They represented the State before the United Nations Organization (UN); Later, on October 25, 1971, through resolution 2758 of the United Nations General Assembly, the People’s Republic of China (PRCh) was recognized as the only legitimate representative before the UN.

All this explains the one-China principle, that is, the official position of the mainland government, according to which Taiwan is considered a “rogue province” destined to be reunited. Based on this concept, all countries that wish to establish diplomatic relations with the Asian giant must break with Taiwan. Since the founding of the PRC on October 1, 1949, 181 countries have adhered to this criterion.

In this regard, the United States of America (USA) from January 1, 1979 established diplomatic ties with the PRC, joining the principle of one China. Therefore, the current visit to the Taiwan region by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, can be interpreted as a violation of the same, which was previously recognized. Furthermore, it can be considered a provocation by the Chinese leadership, since she sends the wrong message to Taipei.

For its part, the PRC, although characterized by a pacifist philosophy against war, has put into action a show of force, through military maneuvers on the island and in the Taiwan Strait, to dissuade the threat to its sovereignty. and territorial integrity that this meeting represents, considering it an interference in their internal affairs. Washington, from its perspective, interprets Beijing’s reaction as exaggerated, given that it was carried out peacefully.

The question that arises spontaneously is why the US, which maintains diplomatic relations with China, defends the former Formosa, stating that if it were invaded by Xi Jinping, they would support him. Without a doubt, this island, which currently has very little international recognition, occupies a strategic position in the Pacific and produces 90% of the world’s high-tech chips.

However, the one-China principle is non-negotiable for Beijing and it has shown it. From here on out, Washington is expected to respect him; Otherwise, the world could experience major tensions in the Pacific, which would further exacerbate the current difficult situation, characterized by a post-pandemic recovery that has been put to the test by the economic and food crisis that has repercussions throughout the planet because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Without a doubt, this comes to sharpen the geopolitical chaos that the international community is going through, typical of the change of era in which the planet finds itself.