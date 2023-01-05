“The one with the little step?”: A new video came out with the psychological games of Dibu Martínez in the final that Argentina beat France

The sign of Emiliano Martínez to the bench to recognize the kicker from France

As time goes by, more secrets of the end of the World Cup Qatar 2022 They are coming to light thanks to some detailed fans who look for information in each video that appears. In this case, a new scene from Emiliano Martinez It went viral on social networks as it was another technique that he used in the penalty shootout to try to intimidate his rival. After having worked with kingsley coman Y Aurélien Tchouaménithe I drew he sought to be the protagonist in the fourth shot of the series.

Leandro Paredes stamped the 3-1 that put against the ropes France Y Randal Kolo Muani he started his walk from half court. The goalkeeper from Mar del Plata was unable to catch the ball on this occasion, but he positioned himself close to the referee Szymon Marciniak to start your strategy. When the forward of Eintrach Frankfurt was taking his last steps before reaching the big area, Emiliano he looked at the bench of substitutes and made a clear gesture in search of information.

With a slight hop to one foot and a movement of the handslaunched a phrase into the air so that they read his lips from the technical body of the Albiceleste. “Who is it? The one with the little step?”consulted the goalkeeper of the astonville. Upon receiving confirmation, she fixed her gaze on the French soccer player and gestured that he studied his pitches. “I was watching you”added Martínez with the dream of covering the shot and automatically making Argentina champion for the third time in its history.

Marciniak admonished Martínez for his gestures towards Kolo Muani (Photo: Reuters)

Before returning to the goal line, he received the yellow card from the Polish judge and there he concentrated on trying to block the shot. However, Kolo Muani aimed strongly at the middle, the I drew he flew to the right and the score was 3-2. A few seconds later, Gonzalo Montiel closed the definition and crowned the South American country. It is worth remembering that against Aurélien Tchouaméni, Emiliano took the ball and he threw it away so that the nerves and the pressure take their effect: the Real Madrid midfielder threw it out.

His role in the World Cup placed him in second place in the ranking diagrammed by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS). Martínez was in second place, behind the Belgian Thibaut Courtois. The European, champion of the Champions League, collected 125 points against the 110 of the native of Mar del Plata. The podium was completed by the Moroccan Yassine Bounoufourth in the World Cup in Qatar with Morocco.

