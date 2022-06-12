The operations Angelina Jolie underwent to save her life

A few years ago, Angelina Jolie voluntarily submitted to two big deals in order to reduce the chances of contracting cancer. On this occasion, we remember those events and tell you what were the reasons that led her to make such a decision. Next, all the details.

Angelina Jolie knows very well what are the havoc that can be caused by cancer. The his mother, Marcheline Bertrandpassed away in 2007 at the age of 56 after fighting this disease for several seasons.

Angelina Jolie, in Cambodia with one of her daughters.

Simultaneously, it is known that his grandmother and his aunt also died from the same disease. All this, added to the desire to live and to see her sons and daughters grow up, led the actress born in 1975 to make the decision to pay special attention to her health and do whatever was necessary to preserve the life of her

In a text he published years ago in New York Timesthe daughter of Jon Voight reported that she is a carrier of the genetic mutations BRCA1 and BRAC2, which increase the risk of contracting cancer breast and ovaries. As reported by the BBChealth professionals told the actress that if she did not undergo any treatment, she had an 87% chance of suffering from cancer of the breast and 50% of suffering from the ovaries.

Angelina Jolie and her surgical interventions to prevent cancer

At the beginning of 2013, the protagonist of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider Y Mr and Mrs smith underwent a bilateral adenomastectomysurgery that, broadly speaking, consists of the extraction of the mammary glands and their replacement by prostheses.

2 years later, given the signs of risk of cancer ovarian, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife entered the operating room again, this time for a hysterectomy, surgery in which her ovaries and fallopian tubes were removed. Practically parallel to the latter, the American artist and activist began hormonal treatment to mitigate the alterations that this surgery produces, which are represented as symptoms of early menopause.

To conclude, it must be said that Jolie not only did he make this decision to improve his life expectancies, but he also took it upon himself to make his entire process public. to raise awareness women about the risk of this disease and to help all those who find themselves in situations of this type.

Even so, it is necessary to clarify that this should not generate alarm or panic. On the contrary, it is best to go to a health professional and perform the relevant routine tests.

