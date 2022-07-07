THE ORIGIN OF GRU, number 1 at the SPANISH BOX OFFICE

The holidays are here and, with them, movies for the little ones in the house take over the spanish box office. This year we have the new installment of a very successful saga, Minions: The Origin of Grualthough it is true that the rest of the news on the billboard go unnoticed or that some maintenance is not particularly good.

The positive? The perceived increase in income of the TOP 25 of the billboard, jumping from 5.1 million euros to 6,253,118 euros.

A year ago they reached 4.2 million euros thanks to the arrival of fast and furious 9while in 2019 we were at 8.1 million euros due to the strong entry of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Box office in Spain for the weekend of July 1 to 3, 2022



Minions: The Origin of Gru

With his first position and his 3,571,849 eurosit is the third best opening of 2022 after those of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Y Jurassic World: Dominionthus surpassing batman.

Let’s compare this figure with the debuts of the last two installments of the saga:

Although the franchise is gradually falling in popularity, it is still a splendid start (especially considering that we are still immersed in a pandemic).

In the United States it gets 107 million dollars ($123 million if we count the Independence Day holiday), slightly less than The minions (115.7 million dollars) and far surpassing Gru 3: Despicable Me ($72.4 million).

Mom not in Networks

Spanish comedy that enters in eighth position with only €53,488.

Bergmann’s Island

European-produced film with an interesting cast (Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska). It opens in ninth place and gets €31,418.

my dearest children

French comedy that is placed in the tenth position and that obtains €20,577.

SEE SPAIN BOX OFFICE ➜ 24 – 26 JUNE 2022