The particular song that the unrecognized son of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez dedicated to the singer

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez The 79-year-old has just given his career a boost and after several years of absence he returned to the stage. Now it also transpired that he will return to television and will be part of the jury of a reality show that will be broadcast in Argentina.

There is no doubt that all the eyes of the world will be attentive to his intervention on television since he could talk about the various family controversies that he has been going through for a long time. The Puma Rodriguez He is facing his eldest daughters Liliana and Lilibeth product of his first marriage with Lila Morillo since he formed a new family.

Related news

On the other hand, the Puma Rodriguez He has an unrecognized son named Juan José who calls himself on social media ‘The Cougar Junior’. This man is also a singer and has more than three decades of experience in the music industry. In addition, the physical similarity of him is enormous.

Cougar Junior. Source: Terra archive

Every time at Puma Rodriguez They ask him about his blood relationship with him. Cougar Junior he denies paternity and jokes that he is the son of his brother. For his part, Juan José evades the questions and only leaves signs that they are father and son at different times.

Without going any further, last Sunday Father’s Day was celebrated all over the world and the Cougar Junior shared on his social networks a video of the recognition he received from Mexico’s Q magazine and said: “It was a wonderful night. I sang 3 songs: ‘Dueño de nada’; ‘Agarrense de las Manos’ and ‘Mi Viejo’ in honor to the fathers in their day”.