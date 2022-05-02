Entertainment

The particular video of the surgery of Liliana Rodríguez, the daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 10 2 minutes read

Liliana Rodriguez Morillo is the eldest daughter of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez. Although the family relationship between them is not good and they do not currently have a dialogue, the actress has her own fandom on social networks where she shares a large part of her routine.

Today Liliana Morillowho stopped using his father’s surname a while ago, surprised his fans by sharing an unpublished video of the minutes before entering the operating room to put on a gastric sleeve that changed his quality of life and also his physique a year ago.

Source link

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 10 2 minutes read

Related Articles

MET Gala 2022: the love story of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, the hosts of the long-awaited event

8 mins ago

Paola Rojas: 5 PHOTOS in mini dresses that reveal her spectacular figure

18 mins ago

Mera has less than 10 minutes on screen

20 mins ago

Katy Perry, Kendall Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens… The stars arrive in New York for the Met Gala

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button