The particular video of the surgery of Liliana Rodríguez, the daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez

Liliana Rodriguez Morillo is the eldest daughter of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez. Although the family relationship between them is not good and they do not currently have a dialogue, the actress has her own fandom on social networks where she shares a large part of her routine.

Today Liliana Morillowho stopped using his father’s surname a while ago, surprised his fans by sharing an unpublished video of the minutes before entering the operating room to put on a gastric sleeve that changed his quality of life and also his physique a year ago.

Liliana Morillo before her surgery. Source: instagram @lilianarodriguezmorillo

“#tbt. Commemorating today April 28, 2022 a year of my gastric sleeve, 40 kilos less. A year of metamorphosis. Here I leave you a compilation of videos minutes before entering the operating room, something silly but trusting in the great I AM The only thing I regret is not having done it sooner!” he said. Liliana Morillo in the social network of the camera.

Liliana Morillo after her surgery. Source: instagram @lilianarodriguezmorillo

“So much time of cowardice and self-sabotage, but understanding that GOD’s time is perfect and that my life is not mine but HIS and HE decides when where I eat and with whom. Thank you @malusore for accompanying me operating on me. Thank you @elcocoterodelila for existing and always being present when I have felt vulnerable and lost in your arms I am a girl again and my soul rests in your sweet voice, “added the daughter of the Puma Rodriguez.

While he ended the message by thanking his daughter, his sister and his friends for the support they have provided in the last year. The results of gastric sleeve Liliana Morillo They are in sight since today she boasts a beautiful silhouette and even dared to return to television as a guest on a Telemundo program.