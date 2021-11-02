The PCIe 5.0 connector is identical to NVIDIA’s 12 pin

Last week we told you about the new power supplies ASUS ROG Thor, which, presented at the same time as the motherboards equipped with Z690 chipset for Alder Lake, are already compatible with the new PCIe 5.0 power connector which incorporates 12 conductors on one cable and was meant to provide enough power for future GPUs. The appearance of the connector is very similar to that employed by NVIDIA in its series of graphics cards based on theAmpere architecture, made on the same Molex Micro-Fit 3.0 design.

Photo Credit: ASUS

As reported by colleagues at VideoCardz, this connector is capable of delivering up to 9A at 12V, thus providing a maximum power of 649W. Furthermore, according to Igor’s Lab, the PCI Gen 5 connector could reach up to 9.2A, rising to 662W of maximum power. However, according to the official PCI Express 5.0 specification, the connector is certified for 600W. The recently announced ASUS ROG Thor power supplies do not have a dedicated modular connector for the 12-pin cable, but there is an adapter with two 8-pin connectors at one end in the box (as confirmed by Eteknix).

Photo Credit: Eteknix

VideoCardz has created an interesting table in which it summarizes the maximum power absorbed by a graphics card, current and future, suggesting that having high-performance power supplies on your system could become more and more common in the months to come.

Photo Credit: VideoCardz

Today we also reported a rather interesting rumor according to which the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, based on the GA103 GPU, could also arrive on the mobile market. As for the technical details of the GA103 GPU, it should be equipped with 7680 CUDA cores and a 256-bit memory bus, which would make it possible to have both a configuration with 8GB of dedicated memory and 16GB. For more details, we recommend that you read our previous article.