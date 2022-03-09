The Pentagon strengthens its NATO defenses in Europe

What other measures will NATO implement to help Ukraine? 2:43

Washington (CNN) — With continued concern that Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine could spread to neighboring countries, the Pentagon is putting in place the necessary military infrastructure to help wage war in Europe and fulfill President Joe Biden’s promise to defend “every inch ” of NATO territory, according to several defense officials.

The Pentagon has deployed thousands of additional troops to Europe, including an additional 500 US troops announced Monday. Defense officials are also considering whether to field defensive weapons systems such as Patriot missiles, an effort that focuses on protecting Poland, Romania and the Baltic nations of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia from any Russian movement on their borders, the officials say. .

The Pentagon estimates that up to half of the 670 missiles Russia has fired at Ukraine have been launched from inside that country, raising concerns that it could more easily reach NATO countries if it decides to lash out or extend the range. from the war. A US European Command spokesman told CNN late Tuesday that the United States will send two Patriot missile batteries to Poland as a “defensive deployment” to counter any potential threat to US allies and NATO.

The impact of NATO troops in the conflict in Ukraine 1:13

In total, the US has redeployed nearly 15,000 military personnel in reaction to Russian aggression. The total number of US soldiers in Europe is now expected to reach 100,000. The US effort is being accompanied by a dramatically intensified NATO deterrent effort, as any US military operation would almost certainly fall under the NATO umbrella.

“We have 130 aircraft on high alert. More than 200 ships from the north to the Mediterranean and thousands of additional troops in the region,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday while traveling in Latvia.

The latest deployment includes an “air support” operations center heading to Poland and Romania, as well as refueling and maintenance specialists to Germany to bolster US and NATO air operations in the region. The Army’s Fifth Corps will also deploy 300 soldiers from headquarters in Poland and Germany to provide command and control to US ground forces.

The US Navy briefly stationed an aircraft carrier in the northern Aegean Sea this week that could be used on a contingency basis for flight operations should tensions rise.

All troop movements have been long overdue, a senior defense official insisted. But there is no doubt that it is about protecting against any possible Russian incursion into NATO member nations.

While the US insists on its intention to avoid direct conflict, the Pentagon deployments are aimed at establishing a military structure both to deter Russia from expanding the scope of its war and to prepare against a deliberate or accidental spillover of combat. on NATO territory.

“One of the things we’ve talked about is how important it is to protect NATO territory, and that includes NATO airspace,” a defense official told CNN.

In the air, dozens of US aircraft, including advanced F-35 fighter jets and intelligence and reconnaissance aircraft, conduct daily patrols on both deterrence and intelligence-gathering missions, while staying out of Ukrainian airspace and out of range of Russian anti-aircraft weapons.

Protection of NATO countries from a wider war

Biden and top US officials have repeatedly stressed that US troops will not fight in Ukraine, which is not a member of NATO. At the same time, however, senior US officials have continued to reiterate that the US commitment to defend other NATO countries in the event of an attack is “sacrosanct.”

NATO’s Article 5 doctrine says that any attack on one NATO country is an attack on all, meaning that the US and other European allies would be obliged to come to the defense of any NATO member attacked by Russia.

The moves are an acknowledgment that the US military must be prepared for the contingencies that Europe’s biggest ground war since World War II is not confined to Ukraine’s borders.

Part of the concern among US officials is that Russian President Vladimir Putin might decide to attack NATO nations, especially if he feels cornered. Last week, the Kremlin presented a list of “de facto hostile countries”, including the United States.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the US and its allies have imposed a series of punitive financial sanctions on Russia, which Putin has since likened to a “declaration of war”. Russia has also issued increasingly threatening rhetoric about countries sending weapons to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon dismissed a plan put forward by the Polish government to deploy its MiG-29 fighter jets to a US base in Germany so they could be delivered to Ukraine. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement that the proposal was “not tenable,” in part because the prospect of fighter jets “leaving a US/NATO base in Germany to fly to the airspace disputed with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance.”

Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, a CNN national security and military analyst, said the Biden administration’s strengthening of NATO is important both to allay fears in NATO countries that they had worried in the past about US military engagement with Europe to send a clear message of deterrence to Putin.

“Putin went into this whole thing with Ukraine thinking the United States would do nothing, and I think he’s very surprised at what he’s seeing right now,” Hertling said. “I don’t think Putin is stupid enough to go toe-to-toe with NATO… but if he does, he will be outgunned and outmanned, apart from nukes.”

The Russians surround Kyiv and what are the military positions of NATO? 2:56

An air defense umbrella

As anxiety grows in Eastern Europe that the Russians could launch a potential attack on NATO’s eastern flank, the US is considering increasing its missile defense capabilities there, according to a US official familiar with NATO’s thinking. the current administration.

“The United States is considering a range of capabilities,” the official said. No decision has been made, but potential shipments could include the Patriot and THAAD anti-missile systems, which have been used in the Middle East to shoot down incoming ballistic missiles.

There is no specific plan yet, but the idea centers on concerns that Russian missiles or aircraft could strike targets inside NATO territory at some point if Putin decides that those nations’ support for Ukraine threatens his plans there. And because of the close proximity of the airspace, there are also concerns that air defense may be available if Russian planes inadvertently stray into NATO airspace.

The establishment of the so-called detente line between the United States and Russia was in part to address those concerns.

But there is a feeling that an air defense umbrella is needed, not just a means of communication.

Due to the defensive nature of these systems, the US will emphasize that Russia should have no concerns.

US naval preparations

US naval forces are also evaluating how they might respond to Russian aggression. The aircraft carrier Harry S Truman has been in the northern Aegean Sea this week in part to ensure it can fly operations from there if tensions rise in the region, according to a US official familiar with the carrier’s current task.

The official did not reveal the exact location of the ship, but noted that it is not routine to operate in the northernmost waters of the Aegean. The area is relatively confined to aircraft carrier operations due to the number of small islands and heavy commercial shipping traffic.

“In the event of further escalation,” the Navy could be told to project more fighter jet air patrols into the Black Sea, the official said. “If Russia tried to control the Turkish Strait and Turkey requested NATO support,” then the transport planes could be used for combat air patrols over the Black Sea and the Dardanelles Strait.

Turkey administers the Black Sea transit permit for warships and there are concerns about Russia’s future plans there, so keeping that waterway open would be part of any potential US and NATO effort if Turkey asks for help.