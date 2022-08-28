The perfect French woman has worn the least Parisian wedding sandals

Sometimes it happens that the most stylish women in the world get tired of those signs of identity that supposedly define them. The last example of this act of stylistic rebellion has been given to us by Jeanne Ladies at the wedding of his dear friend, the designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, with Marco Maestri in Charleval, France, one of the most anticipated events in the world of fashion. The founder of the Rouge e influencer has cast aside everything we might expect from her and her usual Parisian codes, in favor of a wedding sandals that more could have belonged to Kim Kardashian than to her. Actually, although she surprises us, she doesn’t surprise us, because even the epitome of French chic she likes to flirt with the transparent shoes that everyone has fallen in love with in recent months.

Espadrilles, ballerinas and sandals for brides and country guests

Baptized as Cinderella shoes for obvious reasons, they have become the fetish of Jennifer Lopez, Dakota Johnson or Paula Echevarría (who wore them this weekend), to name just a few names. Ladies, for their part, must have thought that a wedding in the south of France that takes place in a castle, the Château de Bonneval to be precise, is already enough of a cliché to add fuel to the fire. In fact, she has strictly followed what seemed to be the dress code of the party: black and white colors, as if it were the first outings of Jacquemus’ own fall/winter 2022-2023 fashion show, which logically signs his look. Yes indeed, the detail of the crochet bag No one has been able to take it off, an accessory that detracts from the formality of her lingerie-style top and that, together with her carefree hair, maintains something of the Parisian flavor to which we are accustomed.