the plan to avoid war until the last second

Diplomacy is at work. Russian President Vladimir Putin is “willing to negotiate” and the crisis between Ukraine and Russia, with the real risk of war according to the latest news, is only part of Moscow’s wider security concerns. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking with CNN, at the end of a day that began with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who reported that he had told Putin that there are “chances” for a diplomatic dialogue with the West. “First of all – Peskov emphasized – Putin has always asked for negotiations and diplomacy. And it was he who initiated the issue of security guarantees for the Russian Federation. Ukraine is only part of the problem, it is part of the most great problem of security guarantees for Russia and of course President Putin is willing to negotiate “. The chances of finding an agreement “are always there,” said Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, who had a long conversation with Putin.

Some of the Russian forces deployed for military exercises near the Ukrainian border are returning to their bases. This was reported by the Moscow Ministry of Defense, quoted by the Tax. “Units of the southern and western military districts, which have completed their tasks, have already begun to load the rail and land transport vehicles and today will begin to return to their bases,” Major General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman, said in a statement. of the Russian Defense. “As the combat training measures draw to a close, the troops, as always, will carry out combined marches to their permanent bases,” adds Mosca.

The invasion could start at any time

“We are in a phase in which an invasion could start at any moment”, said, however, at the same time the deputy spokesperson of the White House, Karine Jean-Pierre, reiterating that “the path of diplomacy remains available … but we are clear prospects on the ground “, with over 100,000 Russian soldiers massed on the Ukrainian borders. The day of the attack was indicated by various intelligence sources as Wednesday February 16. The United States closed the embassy in Kiev and “provisionally transferred” diplomats left over to Lviv after the warning for the repatriation of all non-essential personnel, denouncing, as did the Secretary of State, Antony Bliken, “the dramatic acceleration the strengthening of Russian forces “. “I ordered these measures for a reason, for the safety of our staff. We strongly urge American citizens who still remain in Ukraine to leave the country immediately,” Blinken added, reiterating that “the way for diplomacy to remain open if Russia chooses to engage in good faith “. The US embassy in Kiev was completely evacuated and moved to the western city of Lviv.

Russia-Ukraine, the latest news live today

“We have not seen any tangible signs, no real signs of de-escalation,” said US State Department spokesman Ned Price, speaking of the latest developments in the Ukrainian crisis. Putin “continues to add” land, air and sea military capabilities “to his menu of options, according to the analysis of Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, speaking of the strengthening of the Russian device.

Russia has placed some 130,000 troops – equipped in everything from tanks and artillery to medical facilities and logistical support – near the Ukrainian border. They include, reports the Bbc, about 30,000 soldiers taking part in military exercises in Belarus. US officials say Russia has troops deployed to invade Ukraine “at any time”. But Russia denies that it is planning an attack. The key support units needed for an invasion have moved into position alongside the combat troops in recent days. They are thought to include tank repair shops, mud removal equipment, and field hospitals with blood supplies in some areas. And some analysts say the presence of field hospitals, in particular, could be an indicator that an attack is approaching. But it is unclear whether all the support needed for an invasion is already present in every area that would be affected by military operations. We’re not there yet, according to other analysts.

The crux of Ukraine’s possible accession to NATO

“The question of joining alliances is practically not on the agenda”. Yesterday Olaf Scholz from Kiev expressed in clear words a concept that could really reduce the tension on the Eastern front. After an interview with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskij, the chancellor answers a question about Ukraine’s membership of NATO. In practice, he robs it of a fairy tale invented by the Russians: “It is curious to observe how the Russian government has transformed something that is not on the agenda into a major political issue”.

A German source reported by Republic he adds that a more sophisticated hypothesis would also circulate in NATO circles: the Alliance could freeze all accessions until Europe has redesigned its defensive architecture. “A hypothesis that would not have the taste of giving in to Putin because it would affect everyone”. The Kremlin says it cannot accept that Ukraine – a former Soviet republic with deep social and cultural ties to Russia – may one day join NATO, and has called for this to be ruled out. NATO members rejected this request. The Russian objective could be to initiate a negotiation in which Moscow, by postponing the date of the attack but without completely easing the military tension, may wish to discuss compliance with the Minsk agreements. These agreements have been negotiated in 2014 and 2015 in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, to end the war between government forces and Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine. Obviously they failed: the fighting continues. But at least they charted a path towards a ceasefire and a political solution based on a more federal constitution. Western politicians have suggested that the revival of the Minsk agreements could now be a solution to this crisis. French President Emmanuel Macron said that Minsk is “the only path that allows us to build peace”.

Backtrack without feeling like a backtrack – so Putin can get out of it

Putin’s main problem today, writes Anna Zafeosva on the Press, is “like going back without making it seem like a backward. The tones had been raised too much, the requests had been too categorical, impossible, perhaps formulated precisely to be rejected and justified a military escalation, but now the satellites of the whole world are focused on the troops on the border with Ukraine, and a surprise blitz is no longer feasible. The problem is to present it if not as a victory, at least as a non-defeat “. The eyes are on the Donbass, on the “people’s republics” of Donetsk and Luhansk. Just the Donbass could become a gun aimed at the negotiation, or a reward that Russia takes for the rejected ultimatum: “A move – continues the Press – which could, under certain conditions, satisfy everyone. Putin would retain his reputation as a tough and unpredictable leader. His constituents and his ‘hawks’ would rejoice over another piece of Soviet empire snatched from Ukraine, a de facto annexation that would make Kiev’s NATO prospects even more remote. Which, however, would cash in on solidarity and Western aid “.

Putin “is tough, but also shrewd, but this crisis has been anything but shrewd. I don’t know how he can get out of it without appearing weak, that is the last thing he wants – he says to Republic former CIA director James Woolsey – Now, however, we must be careful not to throw ourselves into a dead end. Hard being is not enough, but being weak is lethal. So we have to stand firm and united, giving them a way to save face. “By saying that Ukraine’s entry into NATO is not on the agenda?” Something like that, it’s about finding the right language. We must not give up, but offer a long-term solution that he can boast, even if in reality it will not allow him to dominate the game as he would like. “

What Italy is doing

The Italian government, after days of waiting, moves to probe directly the protagonists of the crisis and look for ways to avoid a total war between Russia and Ukraine. The first move is entrusted to Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio: today he will be in Kiev, Thursday in Moscow. But that’s not enough. Tomorrow evening Mario Draghi will fly to Paris for an interview, scheduled for days, with Macron.

“The price” of any military conflict “would be too high to contemplate”. Thus, in a press conference, the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, after the two telephone calls he had with the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine. This hypothesis cannot “even” be taken into consideration, he continued, adding: “my message is clear: there is no alternative to diplomacy”. “There is no room for incendiary rhetoric”, he stressed, calling for intensification of efforts for a “peaceful solution”.

How does the EU arrive at the appointment? “Unprepared. As always – comments Emma Bonino – For decades we have heard it repeated that European countries have a duty to take care of the security of the neighborhood”. But “for as many decades nothing more has been done than producing strategic documents that are as ambitious as they are empty of content”.

Russian attack on Ukraine: Wednesday 16 February on D-day