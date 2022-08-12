the player has already found love with a much younger woman

Since his separation from Shakira, Gérard Piqué seems to be enjoying his celibacy. But a girl much younger than him would have entered his life…

They announced their separation last June. Since then, Shakira and Gérard Piqué have never stopped feeding the tabloids. After 12 years of happiness, the couple of stars exploded in full flight. It is an extramarital affair of the footballer who would have set fire to the powder. Revealed by a Spanish newspaper, this infidelity angered Shakira. The Colombian interpreter therefore decided to leave the one she met in 2010 on the set of her clip WakaWaka.

Worse still, Shakira recently decided not to stay in Spain. She would take the couple’s two children, Milan and Sasha, with her. Indeed, the singer has a mansion on the side of Miami where she would like to take up residence for a new beginning. A decision which obviously greatly displeased Gérard Piqué. The latter has even started serious discussions to impose his conditions and not be too far from his sons. A period which therefore seems complicated for the defender of La Roja. But he would still have found a little comfort with a young stranger…

Stung in a relationship with a student?

Gérard Piqué recently took advantage of his celibacy to chain dates without a future. But for some time, he would appear alongside the same young woman: a certain Clara Marti, 23 and a student in public relations. According to the tabloid The Mirror, their story would last for some time already: “Gérard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. They have kept quiet about their relationship. But those around them all know what is going on.” Gérard Piqué would even benefit from the help of those close to him to stay discreet : “People helped him keep the romance a secret. They deleted Clara’s social media accounts so no one could find any pictures of her. But to date, the main interested party has not yet confirmed this rumor. To be continued…