The player who asked Jorge Célico as reinforcement for BSC Sergio Quintero

Jorge Célico is the new coach of Barcelona SC and he has already asked for a player from the board.

Barcelona SC will have a change in the first leg of the game, because Jorge Célico is offensive, while Fabián Bustos was a coach who prioritized the defensive part. This is something that the ‘Idol’ fans like, since they like the team to win by large amounts and to see a very showy way of playing.

Célico will have to find a way for these players to adapt to his style of play, but it will be a challenge for him, as he has not put together the squad. The new manager of Barcelona SC is aware of the work and the pressure that lies ahead of him, so he asked for a player he trusts so that he can be the new reinforcement.

The journalist Washington Sánchez reported on his Twitter account that Jorge Célico requested the return of Sergio ‘La Maquina’ Quintero to Barcelona SC. The 22-year-old midfielder was one of the pillars of the coach when they got third place in the World Cup with the ‘Mini-Tri’, being a player he trusts and who knows how to use it.

Quintero is a player who provides balance on the defensive end, something that has not been Célico’s strong point during his career, so he would be a good signing for Bruno Piñatares to have a natural replacement. Now everything will depend on BSC to find out if the ‘Machine’ returns, because they kicked him out of the club due to the extra-football problems he has had.