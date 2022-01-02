The playlist of the new best songs of the week

Boro Boro, Nesli, Katy Perry, Dj Treeplo, The Elf and …

In the last week of 2021, some artists released a surprise release unreleased songs , in contrast to most of his colleagues, currently on a “Christmas” break before relaunching himself in new recording projects.

Here are the singles, fresh out, collected in a special TIMMUSIC playlist.

Nesli has chosen to give his fans a gift on the day of his 41st birthday: this is the digital reissue of the album that saw him debut on the Italian scene in 2003, Ego. A record that, as its author and performer himself tells us, is written, arranged and produced entirely by Nesli with Dj Mike, without the use of samples but only with played instruments.

The singer-songwriter, brother of Fabri Fibra, has also announced the arrival of a new album, anticipated by a single, Confession – story, which we will be able to hear from 7 January.

Returning to the new releases of the last week of 2021, TIMMUSIC suggests listening to Don’t tell me you can’t of the multi-platinum rapper Boron Boron with Andry The Hitmaker, as well as Deceptions from Dj Dropsy and Lanz Khan.

Psalm on Christmas day he posted Plof, anagram of the title of his latest album, while the first single of Jeremy Denver for Level Up Records, Lexofunk. Also from the rap scene, comes the signature energy discharge Versvs, Merkules & Clementino (No Offence).

Katy Perry and Alesso they collaborated in the song When I’m Gone, Pitbull instead is a guest on the new single by IAmChino, Dance club, while Flo Rida published Wait.