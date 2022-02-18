The policeman who murdered the musician in Baracoa would have killed before in Havana

The murderer of the musician Roldy Polo Pérez, shot by a police officer with his regulation weapon during a fight for personal reasons in Baracoa, Guantánamo, would have killed before, while serving as a member of the police force in Havana.

This was stated by Rafael Pérez, brother of the victim, at the farewell to the mourning of the individual, who died during his birthday party, when the fight took place.

“Now they look for us as opponents, they quote us, they scare us, they continue to threaten us”the victim’s brother denounced at the top of his voice during the funeral, before a crowd of people gathered at the scene and among women crying.

“Why? Because we discuss our rights, because we are hurt by the injustice that has been done to our brother. (…) We are hurt people. It hurts us that our brother’s life was taken from us. What do I tell the six children of him? What do I tell your four-year-old who believes that his dad is going to heaven now and that one day they will see him? “.

Referring to the murderer, he noted: “That coward had already taken a life in Havana. They brought him for transfer to Baracoa. (…) Every time he gets ajuma (gets drunk) he starts shooting into the air. Yesterday was not enough. He fired a shot at his house, he fired a shot at the Vega Larga bridge and when he reached my brother’s goal, he shot him at his house.”

He referred to comments made by other police officers after what happened: “‘We knew he was corrupt’. And why did they have it there? Why did they have him as a police officer if they knew all that? What was the Counterintelligence doing that had that man dressed as a policeman patrolling the streets where honorable people walk? What happened to the principles of Martí?

He stressed that the Cuban heroes wanted a homeland for the poor and humble, “but the poor and humble now we are afraid. To do? Keep saying that I am an opponent,” he warned, to which a present said: “I would like to be too. I don’t want to hear about this shit here.”

“I am a hurt brother,” concluded Rafael Pérez.

According to other videos shared on social networks, Roldy Polo Pérez was veiled at the Jamal House of Culture, where those gathered shouted “Down with the MININT!” and demanded: “Canel, we want justice!”

Given the reports on social networks and independent media of what happened, on Wednesday the Cuban Ministry of the Interior (MININT) accused those reports of trying to “affect the image of the National Revolutionary Police.”

Mentioning the name of the victim, but without indicating that he was a well-known musician and cultural promoter in the area, an official note on the events confirmed the crime, but not without first pointing out that the deceased and the police agent “had a heated discussion due to personal problems and under the influence of the ingestion of alcoholic beverages they assaulted each other”.

“The accused is detained and the investigative process will be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the legal regulations in force in our country,” said the note, which did not reveal the name of the murderer, although it specified that the policeman “was out of service.” .

“It is absurd to manipulate and invent versions that have nothing to do with reality, to try to affect the image of the PNR and opportunistically attack the Revolution through enemy subversive means on social networks,” the text concluded.

The MININT does not usually report acts of violence in which its agents are involved. On the contrary, when he refers to the death of civilians at the hands of the police, he tends to criminalize them and highlight their alleged criminal record, as he did in the cases of Yamisel Díaz Hernández and Hansel Ernesto Hernández, both killed by service agents in 2020.

With regard to such cases, the authorities never make public the results of the investigations into these events or, if measures were taken, what sanctions were applied to the agents involved.