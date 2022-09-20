the pop portrait of the week

Each week, the editorial staff of aficia paints the portrait of an artist. It’s the turn of Charlie Puth, on the occasion of the forthcoming publication of his third opus.

Endowed with absolute pitch, Charlie Puth is one of its artists rubbing shoulders with both light and shadow, thanks in particular to a chiseled pen who has signed numerous hits for major artists on the international scene (pit bull, Katy Perry, Zara Larson, Brown 5, Jason Derulo, Ava Max…). It must be said that this jack-of-all-trades has been immersed in the world of music since his early childhood, first introduced to classical music and the piano before studying jazz.

2015, the year of consecration

But it’s truly in a satiny and unifying pop that this hitmaker with a falsetto voice knew how to create a sensation and stand out. First spotted on the internet for his singing videos, his career really took off in 2015 thanks to the success of two songs. The first, “Marvin Gaye”, performed in duet with Meghan Trainor, immediately topped the charts in France, the UK, Ireland and New Zealand. Heady as hell, the track also precedes the release of Nine Track MindCharlie Puth’s first album.

The result of his collaboration with Wiz Khalifa gives birth to the moving “See You Again” appearing on the tracklist of the soundtrack of the seventh feature film of the franchise ‘Fast and Furious’. Paying homage to the deceased Paul Walker, emblematic actor, the title broke many records! No less than 21 million copies of the single have been sold around the world, allowing the title to win the title of best-selling single during the 21st century. Dizzying figures finally surpassed two years later by Luis Fonsi and his famous “Despacito” then by Ed Sheeran with “Shape of You” and Lil Nas X with “Old Town Road”. Nevertheless, the clip of “See You Again” continues to squat the second step of the podium of the most viewed videos on YouTube, accumulating nearly 6 billion views!







Charlie Puth: a new album!

After this meteoric rise, Charlie Puth continued to build a promising career as evidenced in particular by Voicenoteshis second effort revealed in 2018. The disc is mainly carried by the essential “Attention” and the duo “Done For Me” alongside Kelhani. Since then, the artist had been more discreet in the charts, nevertheless continuing to share the process of creating his songs on his social networks.

Let the fans be reassured since the return of Charlie Puth is finally confirmed! The artist will deliver his third studio album on October 7th. Preceded at the beginning of the year by the single “Light Switch”, this soberly titled project charlie will explore the pieces of the artist’s life through twelve authentic tracks, including an already unmissable duet event with Jungkook of the group BTS on the intoxicating “Left And Right”. The most curious can already savor no less than 5 new compositions.

Discover charlieCharlie Puth’s third album to be released on October 7:



