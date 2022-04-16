The Pope spends almost three hours in a Roman prison and washes the feet of twelve prisoners

The pope has washed the feet of twelve prisoners in a jail outside Rome, a custom he adopted when he was elected pontiff nine years ago, but also used to do when he was archbishop of Buenos Aires.

In a ceremony without cameras or journalists, the Pope celebrated Mass at the Civitavecchia prison, on the outskirts of Rome. Francisco has arrived at 3:00 p.m. and left at 6:50 p.m., as revealed by the prison chaplains.

The Vatican Press Office has not provided any information in this regard.

In the morning, the Pontiff celebrated the Chrism Mass in Saint Peter’s Basilica, in which, as every year, all the priests of the clergy of Rome participated and the holy oil used in the parishes of the capital was blessed Italian in the sacraments of confirmation and anointing of the sick.

Cardinal Bergoglio also used to celebrate Mass on Holy Thursday in Buenos Aires in a prison, in a hospital or in a hospice for the poor or with people on the margins of society.

In 2017, the Pope went to the maximum security prison Paliano, a fortress south of Rome, where he washed twelve prisoners, including three women and a Muslim. It was the only prison in Italy in which members of the mafia who decided to collaborate with justice are held in exchange for a reduced sentence, which are called “collaborators with justice”. Instead, in 2018, the Pontiff chose the central prison of Rome ‘Regina Coeli’ in which he also visited the VIII Section where prisoners who have committed crimes of a sexual nature are sentenced.

In 2019 Francis celebrated Holy Thursday services at the Velletri Penitentiary in Rome. This gesture was interrupted by the pandemic. Last year, the Pope ended up celebrating the mass that commemorates the washing of the feet of the apostles during the Last Supper, “In Coena Domini”, in the private residence of the deposed Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who will declare on April 27 in the trial in the Vatican for the irregular purchase of a property in London.

In any case, one of the most iconic images of his pontificate is represented by Francis kneeling while washing the feet of a group of inmates.