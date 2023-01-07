The porn actor Ron Jeremy was diagnosed with severe dementia and will not be prosecuted for abuse against 21 women. (Shutterstock)

The porn actor Ron Jeremy was diagnosed withsevere dementia” and will be declared not fit for trial for rapeaccording to information from the American newspaper Los Angeles Times

Jeremy, who has appeared in more than 1,700 adult movies from the 1970s, was subjected to psychiatric exams before facing trial on various charges of sexual assault against 21 women.

The aforementioned newspaper showed a email filtering in which experts in mental healthboth of the prosecution as of the defendingthey concluded that Jeremy is mentally disabled and with few chances of recovery.

“As a result of the agreement between the experts, the defendant will be declared incompetent to stand trial (…) his prognosis for improvement is not good”, wrote in the email the Los Angeles County District Attorney Paul Thompsonin accordance with Los Angeles Times.

“If he doesn’t improve, we won’t be able to try him for his crimes. Because the criminal procedure is suspended if he is incompetent, we can’t get him to plead guilty either nor to discuss other measures to do justice for the victims of this case.”

Jeremy was indicted in January 2020, and the Prosecutor’s Office added another series of lawsuits against him for crimes that would have been committed during several decades of his career.

The former actor has denied the charges against him.

Judge George Lomeli ordered one psychiatric evaluation after one of his lawyers, Stuart Goldfarbsaid that she had visited him in a cell before a hearing and that Jeremy hadn’t been able to recognize him..

A plea of ​​mental incompetence is not final and if a defendant’s mental health improves with treatment, they may face trial later.

However, dementia is a progressive and usually degenerative disease.

Jeremy, 69 years old and whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyattappeared in famous adult movies such as “Deep Throat II” Y “John Wayne Bobbitt Uncut”.

With his characteristic mustache, he was one of the most recognized stars in the porn industryalthough in recent years it had been vetoed by the allegations of abuse.

In June 2020, Goldfarb denied all the allegations, insisting that his client was “not a rapist.”

“Ron, over the years, because of who he is, he’s pretty much been the lover of more than 4,000 women. And to allege that he is a rapist is to go further… I mean, women jump on him,” the lawyer said.

(With information from AFP)

