‘The Portrait of the Duke’ by Roger Michell to be released in March 2022

The portrait of the Duke, the film directed by Roger Michell presented Out of Competition at the 77th Venice International Film Festival, it will be released in Italian cinemas on March 3, 2022, distributed by BIM Distribution.

The portrait of the Duke: the synopsis

In 1961, Kempton Bunton, a 60-year-old taxi driver, stole the Duke of Wellington’s Portrait from the National Gallery in London Francisco Goya. Kempton he asked for an unusual ransom: he would return the painting only if the government worked harder to support the elderly, for whom he had previously fought. Only 50 years later it was discovered that Kempton he had woven a web of lies. The only truth was that he was a good man determined to change the world and save his marriage. The story of how “the Duke” helped him in this is a wonderfully inspiring story.

Based on a true story

In 1961, the Duke of Wellington’s portrait of Francisco Goya it was auctioned at Sotheby’s. The New York collector, Charles Wrightsman, offered £ 140,000 (the equivalent of £ 3,000,000 today).

However, the British government intervened in support of a corresponding offer to ensure that the painting remained in the UK. The painting was saved for the Nation and put on display at the National Gallery. 19 days later the portrait became the first (and last) painting to be stolen from the Gallery in its 196-year history.

Jackie Bunton saw the painting on the news. He was 20, came from a poor Newcastle family and was working as a taxi driver while dreaming of a better life. Hearing of the huge sum paid for the painting, Jackie he was curious what all the fuss was about. He decided to go to London to visit the National Gallery. He found the picture on an easel behind a simple rope barrier. Standing in front of it, Jackie he felt it was the closest thing to true wealth he would ever have. An idea began to form in his head. He had read somewhere that insurance would pay 10% of the value of a stolen painting as a reward for its return. Could it be his chance to make a better life for himself and his family?

The cast of The portrait of the Duke

The protagonist of The portrait of the Duke is Jim Broadbent, a theater, film and television actor. Among his roles the one in Iris, Moulin Rouge and the international phenomenon of the franchise Harry Potter where he played Professor Slughorn. He starred alongside Meryl Streep in The Iron Lady and then went on to appear in a number of projects. Other titles to mention are the films of Paul King Paddington, Bridget Jones’s Baby; A Sense of an Ending.

Near him Helen Mirren. For her portrayal of the queen Elizabeth II in 2006 in The Queen, received an Academy

Award, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award and BAFTA Award for Best Actress. In 2014 she was awarded the BAFTA Fellowship for her outstanding career in film.

Another actor is Matthew Goode which you see in The King’s Man from Matthew Vaughn, a prequel set in the World War, prequel to the fan favorite series, Kingsman. He joins a stellar cast that includes Ralph Fiennes, the rising star Harris Dickinson, Gemma Arterton And Rhys Ifans. It will also star in Silent Night with Keira Knightley, Lily-Rose Depp And Roman Griffin Davis. Written and directed by Camille Griffin. In addition, he will reprise his role as Matthew Clairmont in the second series of the fantasy drama of Sky A Discovery of Witches.