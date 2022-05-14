The Possible Line-up of Club América for the second leg of the quarterfinals against Puebla

Today’s the big day! The America club is already preparing to receive the Puebla de Nicolas Larcamon inside the Aztec stadiumwhere the disciples of Ferdinand Ortiz They will jump onto the field of play with the intention of sentencing the match and taking possession of the disputed ticket, which would allow them to participate in the next round of the Big Party of Mexican Soccer.

During the Ida match, Fernando Aristeguieta was in charge of opening the scoring and minute 55 ahead of the local team 1-0. However, Eagles They fought to even the board and after several attempts, when 80′ Sebastian Caceres made the tie.

The most recent statements

At the end of the duel, the ‘Tano’ Ortiz He issued a series of statements where he assured that he fully trusts his squad and is convinced that the feathered team will give their best game this Saturday, May 14.

“The feeling is that both teams within 90 minutes proposed to win the game. It was a playoff game, obviously we always wanted to get the game ahead, we had moments when we were not good and moments when we were superior. We know we have 90 minutes at home to play the game we really want and that’s where it will be defined,” he said.

Finally, the strategist commented that despite the fact that the residents of the capital have certain points in their favor, there is no excess of confidence within Coapa.

“We have to have the peace of mind to play at home, I’m not saying that the series is closed or open, but we have to be calm and understand the situation,” he said.

The 11 blue cream

Regarding this game and according to the lineups that Ortiz has previously presented, it is expected that the Eagles will start with: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, Bruno Valdez, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes, Pedro Aquino, Álvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas, Roger Martínez, Diego Valdés and Henry Martín.