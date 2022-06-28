The power of Natalie Portman, on our July cover

The wait has been long, but ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the film starring Chris Pratt and Natalie Portman that confronts gods with an almost Wagnerian threat, finally hits theaters. We spoke with its protagonist about this titanic film, which tells how, while Thor is searching for himself in space, Valkyrie reigning in New Asgard and Jane Foster wielding Mjolnir as the new goddess of thunder, Gorr appears to exterminate all the gods. In addition, we offer the most complete information about the film directed by Taika Waititi with an interview with Victoria Alonso, executive producer of Marvel Studios, who gives us all the keys to the new installment.

Another of the most powerful releases of the month is that of ‘The Invisible Agent’, a fast-paced thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas that comes to Netflix to become the first installment of one of the most powerful franchises on the platform.

The little ones in the house can prepare popcorn to go to the rooms to see ‘Minions: The Origin of Gru’, new installment of the animated film saga that tells the story of the villain adored by the Minions. It is set in the 1970s when a 12-year-old teenage Gru and a die-hard fan of the supervillain group ‘The Savage Six’ creates a plan to prove to them that he is evil enough to work with them. Gru, again with the voice of Florentino Fernández in his Spanish version, is helped by the Minions with whom he will join to build his first lair, design his first weapons and carry out his first missions.

For the most exquisite palates, they premiere ‘Men’a film starring Jessie Buckley that analyzes toxic masculinity; ‘Bergmann’s Island’, the new from the always impressive Mia Hansen-Love; either ‘bless’directed by Terrence Davies and starring Jack Lowden, one of the British actors with the most potential on the international scene.

The billboard, moreover, is also filled with Spanish names with the premiere of ‘Father there is only one 3’, a new installment of the franchise created and starring Santiago Segura and in which Toni Acosta, with whom we spoke in this issue, once again plays the long-suffering mother of the family. In addition, Antonio de la Torre makes the international leap with the French thriller ‘Between life and death’.

Our Multiscreen section opens with the shooting of ‘I don’t like to drive’, a series directed by Borja Cobeaga for TNT and whose cast is led by Juan Diego Botto and David Lorente. Another essential television title this month is ‘By command of heaven’police thriller starring Andrew Garfield in the purest ‘True Detective’ style.

