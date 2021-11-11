The predictions for Thursday 11 November

The football predictions for Thursday 11 November, the qualifying matches for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 are underway: the European groups have now reached the final stages and the first decisive matches are starting to arrive.

Portugal is engaged in the head-to-head with Serbia and cannot fail the appointment with the three points against the now resigned Ireland. In group B there is the head-to-head between Sweden and Spain, who should win their respective games against Georgia and Greece. Croatia vice-champion of the world in office is behind on Russia in group H and against Malta in addition to winning, they will also try to improve the goal difference: at least three goals in total are expected.

There are no particular classification pressures in the Armenia-Macedonia and Azerbaijan-Luxembourg matches and so despite the technical means not excellent of the national teams in question it will be likely to see at least one goal per team.

Read also: Ireland-Portugal, World Cup qualifiers: probable formations and predictions

World Cup qualification predictions – Asia and Africa groups

There are also World Cup qualifying matches in Asia, where the victories of South Korea, Iran and Japan respectively against the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon and Vietnam. At least one goal per team likely in China-Oman. In Africa victories on the way for Ghana and Senegal against Ethiopia and Togo.

Predictions: the choice of the Seer

• Romania wins in Romania-Iceland, World Cup Qualifiers, 8.45 pm

Predictions: Winning

Sweden (in Georgia-Sweden, World Cup Qualifiers, 18:00)

Spain (in Greece-Spain, World Cup Qualifiers, 18:00)

Portugal (in Ireland-Portugal, World Cup Qualifiers, 8.45 pm)

Croatia (in Malta-Croatia, World Cup Qualifiers, 8.45 pm)

Ecuador (in Ecuador-Venezuela, World Cup Qualifiers, 22:00)

Matches with at least three goals overall

Malta-Croatia, World Cup Qualifiers, 8.45 pm

Ireland-Portugal, World Cup Qualifiers, 8.45 pm

Brazil-Colombia, World Cup Qualifiers, 01:30 am

Peru-Bolivia, World Cup Qualifiers, 03:00 am

Matches with at least one goal per team

Azerbaijan-Luxembourg, World Cup Qualifiers, 18:00

Armania-Macedonia, World Cup Qualifiers, 18:00

The “sensational”

Draw (in Slovakia-Slovenia, World Cup Qualifiers, 8.45 pm