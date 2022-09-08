The preventive medicine superapp that helps control and improve health

Ornament is a high-tech app that works like health monitor based on the principles of preventive medicine. It makes it easy for users to monitor and improve their health by analyzing their analytics, physical data, and lifestyle. It is created by a board of directors made up of specialists in various fields of medicine, and advice is provided by professional doctors.

The app digitizes and analyzes lab results, assesses the status of all body systems, offers personal recommendations, and displays relevant content. It also allows you to upload the complete clinical history and access it from any mobile device. More than 2 million people around the world use it and monthly 100,000 new users download it. “The effectiveness and the Easy to use are the main advantages and have made Ornament popular with users in countries all over the world. We are a Super App to manage the health of the whole family”, assures Dmitry ZholobovCOO of Ornament Health AG.

Today, the medical community takes note that prevention is better than trying to find cures. Along with this awareness, there is a growing demand for preventive medicine, a way not only to maintain and improve health, but also to expand the body’s reserves to live a full life.

Following the demands of users, Ornament works to anticipate and prevent disease. Annual basic check-ups give you peace of mind, the feeling of having more control over your life and taking conscious care of your health.

It is an agile and innovative tool that Simplifies monitoring of user and family health. Through basic questions, a digital health profile. From there, Ornament analyzes and evaluates, pinpointing potential issues, providing helpful recommendations, offering expert advice on the topics users care about, and helping them manage vitamin levels or even lose weight. Users can get a complete picture of their health, tracking pregnancies, tracking post-COVID-19 symptoms, improving their weight, and a sleep diaper, which helps users set their sleep schedule, find useful articles and read practical tips to improve sleep habits.

“We have always focused on being as personalized as possible and prevent our design philosophy from being medicinal. We want health care to become a daily habit,” says Anatoly ZenkovHead of the Design Department of Ornament Health AG.

Ornament is developed by the Swiss company Ornament Health AG in close collaboration with IT specialists and experts from the medical sector. Ornament Health AG is also a co-owner of several medical companies: Selfdecode, Selthhacked, Lab Test Analyzer, Spiden and Genius lab. The company continues to work on different products that combine technology and data, in order to improve people’s quality of life.