The price of the land of the Metaverse Pavia project supported by Cardano skyrockets

Last week, the Cardano network launched Pavia, a game application on the Metaverse. This is the first metaverse project managed on the Cardano blockchain. The use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which operate on the same blockchain technology as cryptocurrencies, is on the rise. They allow investors to obtain tokenized assets of their favorite art objects, idols, places, etc. NFTs create representations of tangible and intangible objects.

According to his project, Pavia has about 100,000 parcels of earth issued. The coinage of each plot of land is a non-fungible token, NFT, which has individual coordinates.

The pre-sale of parcels kicks off in 2021 with more than 60% done between October and November. Additionally, there is a rush for the remaining portions that will go on sale by the first quarter of 2022. The Pavia native token functionality is like an in-game asset. An airdrop of the Pavia native token was given to the owners of NFT land. This was after the blockchain snapshot in December 2021. According to data from MuesliSwap, a Cardano-based exchange, the Pavia tokens are selling around 20 cents per coin at press time. In addition, it has a market cap of over $ 107 million.

ADA Shows 6% Drop On Daily Chart | Source: ADA / USD on TradingView.com

In addition, the owners of Pavia are more than 8,300. According to the data, users were unable to deploy business on their land on Monday. The Pavia caution documents have warned customers that they can neither visit nor distribute content on the plots. This was due to the development phase of the land.

More desire for Metaverse projects on Cardano

The emergence of Pavia on Cardano is during the period of incredible engravings for the virtual land lots. Currently, the sale of virtual plots of land reaches millions of dollars on different blockchains such as Ethereum. The value for the plots of land on Pavia runs up to 30,000 Cardano on CNFT, Cardano’s NFT market. This amount is equivalent to approximately $ 45,700 at the time of going to press.

The Metaverse is getting more attention recently. It is a virtual world that provides people with unlimited interactions like the real world. This distinguishing factor is its digitization of operations. The functionality of the Metaverse is attracting several companies who intend to create their appearance on the platform. One of the companies interested in the Metaverse is Binance.US, which develops an office on Portals. Portals is a Solana-based metaverse project.