the rain helps Toprak, Race-1 postponed

LIVE Superbike Race-1 of the Indonesia GP. Follow the first heat at Mandalika Circuit live with times, rankings and updates in real time.

09:08 – Tomorrow Race-1 will take place at 04:00 (Italian time) and will consist of 21 laps.

9:00 am – Race-1 canceled, it will take place tomorrow. So on Sunday there will be the two long races and the sprint race will be canceled.

08:55 – For Tom Sykes it could be the last weekend in Superbike. After the sacking by BMW, which focused on Scott Redding, the doors of the various teams remained closed. But there could be another possibility in the Orelac VerdNatura Kawasaki or Pedercini team.

08:50 – The rain also caused some discomfort in the Supersport race, but without compromising the finish. The winner was Raffaele De Rosa (Kawasaki) ahead of Aegerter and Caricasulo.

08:45 – If conditions do not improve, races-1 and race-2 will take place tomorrow, with the cancellation of the Superpole Race. For Rea, the hopes for a comeback would diminish further …

08:28 – Jonathan Rea had called for rain for the race… but this is too much. The cancellation of the first round would be a further point in favor for Toprak Razgatlioglu ever closer to the Superbike World Championship.

08:20 – New info will be communicated no earlier than 09:00.

08:15 – It keeps raining at the Mandalika Circuit. According to forecasts, it will not stop until 08:30 (Italian time). It will then be necessary to see the drainage capacity of the new circuit.

08:05 – At the moment there are no new times because it is still raining heavily. There is so much water on the track that even the safety car is struggling to move. As soon as the rain stops, the marshals will inspect the track to indicate the new race time-1.

08:00 – The monsoon rain does not stop in Lombok, the risk is that the race could be canceled or postponed until later.

07:55 – We will not see Leon Haslam for the last time in WorldSBK, from 2022 he will fall back to BSB. “It is a big disappointment that we cannot drive any races this weekend“Said the official HRC driver. “The circuit is fantastic, especially for Honda. Despite my injury, I was in the top six after FP2, which was the best Friday of the whole year. We were just 0.3 seconds behind the fastest. I wanted to end the season and the adventure with the team well. I didn’t expect to suffer so much“.

07:50 – It continues to rain heavily on the Indonesian runway and that was to be expected. In this geographical area it is time for monsoons and it could be a godsend for Jonathan Rea, who in the wet has one more step than Toprak Razgatlioglu.

07:46 – The deluge broke out at the Mandalika Circuit, so the start will be postponed.

The summary of the SBK Qualifications

Last Superbike weekend at Mandalika Circuit, Toprak Razgatlioglu one step away from world championship victory. He will start from pole position and as usual will be joined by Jonathan Rea and Scott Redding. Yet another three-way challenge is expected, with Scott Redding intending to act as a spoilsport. For the Briton, second place in the final standings is still up for grabs, but the gap of 36 points needs to be bridged.

Garrett Gerloff, Andrea Locatelli and Tom Sykes will start from the second row. The Yamaha Italian has a good opportunity to get close to 4th place held by Michael Rinaldi, who will start from the rear in race-1. In the third row are Axel Bassani, Alvaro Bautista and Van der Mark. Toprak, on his third pole of the season, can celebrate the World Championship if he wins, with Jonathan Rea ranked third, or worse.

Alex Lowes will not participate in this weekend due to an accident remedied in FP3. Leon Haslam will also be absent as he feels shoulder discomfort after the surgery he underwent last month. For him it was the last outing in Superbike before moving to other shores. “I was convinced that after the surgery on 21 October I would be here in good conditionHaslam said regretfully. “Instead I felt great pain and after a couple of laps I was completely out of strength. I’m sorry but I’m just not able to run. “