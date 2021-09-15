the re-release of Tarantino will contain an episode of Bounty Law!

During Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the ninth film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino we saw Leonardo Dicaprio struggling with the fictional television series Bounty Law, which the director himself has repeatedly made it known that he wants to make one day. Well, in the reissue of the book based on the film there will be the original script of an episode.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novel has already landed in both Italian and American bookstores, but in the United States a new version is about to come out, this time with a hard cover and which will contain a truly unpublished and decidedly prestigious insert: the original script for an entire episode of the Bounty Law series, starring Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton in the main part.

Other inserts, on the other hand, concern images never seen before taken from the set of the film with Brad Pitt and Margaret Qualley (the latter two are also the protagonists of the new hard cover of the novel that we attach at the bottom of this news).

Last July the news arrived that the Bounty Law series directed by Tarantino will be made, now it is only necessary to understand when it will see the light, given the commitments of both Leonardo DiCaprio and Tarantino himself, currently engaged in the promotion of the novel and at work on the theatrical transposition of Once upon a time in Hollywood.

About the series, Tarantino had declared: “Well you know, we are still experiencing a pandemic. Everything is still. I don’t want to do it now, and I was working on the novel, and I’m still working on my film book. But I’ve already written those episodes“, said the director in a recent interview with Deadline, anticipating however that the project will not go into production for a couple of years.”Sony’s Tom Rothman said ‘We’ll do that series if you want to do it.’ It will probably happen a couple of years from now, so we’ll see.“