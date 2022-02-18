The real reason why Belinda asked Christian Nodal for 4 million dollars

A bomb exploded over the weekend and we couldn’t stop talking about it:Belinda and Christian Nodal They separated! The couple that she had between her plans to marry would have broken up after, among other things, the pop artist asked her fiancé for a sum of 4 million dollars.

What is surprising about this whole story, beyond the shocking sum of moneyIt’s how the whole plot unfolded. A situation full of lies and betrayals that ended up being the prelude to an announced end.

What did Belinda want $4 million for?

Rumors had begun to circulate last week that Belinda and Christian Nodal they were separated. Theories began to form about the situation of the singers, but it was on the Gossip No Like program that they finally confirmed what was happening.

Apparently, according to Javier Ceriani, the host of Gossip No Like, Belinda She would have asked her fiance crying to lend her 4 million dollars to pay off her debt with the SAT and thus not go to jail.

The big problem arose when Nodal found out that the sum Belinda had to pay was actually $500,000. So what did he want the rest of the money? Supposedly, she was going to use it to finish paying for the house that Lupillo Rivera gave her, with whom he had an intense and fleeting romance.

Now, the big question that arises is how it was that Nodal found out about the whole situation. At first, the interpreter of “Goodbye love” had planned to give him the money to his beloved, so he sent his lawyers with the accountant of Belinda to see the steps to follow, and that’s when everything exploded.

It was because of all these lies that Nodal decided not to lend money to the singer, which is why Belinda decided to break off their engagement and end the relationship.

Neither of the two protagonists has come out to talk about the millionaire sum of money in question, although messages have already begun to be sent through social networks, further increasing the controversy. This story is not over yet and in the coming days, if not hours, we will find out more about the interns between Belinda and Nodal.