Entertainment

The real reason why Shilo Jolie Pitt is estranged from Angelina Jolie

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 43 2 minutes read

Shiloh Jolie Pitt is the eldest daughter of the former couple made up of the two entertainment superstars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. They are both world-acclaimed actors and for a 16-year-old girl to have separated parents who are permanently persecuted by the press can be not only a challenge but also a nuisance when it comes to family crises.

Brad Pitt’s daughter has recently had a major clash with her mother. Shiloh Jolie Pitt is distanced from Angelina Jolie since her mother would have sold a property harming her father, and this did not please the young teenager at all. Definitely Shiloh Jolie Pitt is one of the 6 children they have in common Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pittthe most controversial and controversial, since from a very young age she has shown signs of being the most rebellious of the family.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 43 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The surprising amount of money that Jennifer Lawrence won in Don’t look up

3 mins ago

The creator of Friends and an explosive confession about the series: “I’m ashamed”

14 mins ago

“My trophies are kept at my grandmother’s house”

25 mins ago

Batman Villains Enter the Mr. and Mrs. Smith

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button